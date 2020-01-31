Bombshell Fitness Trainer Lisa Lanceford Trains Her Shoulders In Sports Bra And Leggings On Instagram

Fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford demonstrated exercises that trained the shoulders in a recent Instagram video series and fans are loving it. Dressed in a gray sports bra and white patterned leggings, the brunette powerhouse performed a circuit that included lots of front raises with a barbell.

In the first clip, she did alternating front raises which required her to twist the weight every time she raised it. In the second video, she performed the exercise again but did so with an overhand grip.

In the third, she alternated partial reps with full reps and based on the way she grimaced it seemed like this was the most challenging move in the circuit.

Lisa switched things up in the fourth and final video of the series with a set of shoulder presses. During this exercise, she used an underhand grip and recommended exhaling with each lift.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated more than 35,000 likes and over 400 Instagram users have commented. In the comments section, some fans described Lisa as an inspiration.

“You make me wanna train upper body more,” one person wrote.

“I want abs and a belly button piercing just like this!” another added.

Lisa’s fitness app also got compliments.

“I love your fitness app!” a third commenter gushed. “You provide so many variations. I always feel the burn after my workouts (A good thing.)”

But a fourth fan seemed intimidated by the difficulty of the workout Lisa demonstrated on Instagram.

“I love to train shoulders but this workout will kill me,” they wrote. “I feel the burning in my shoulders right now.”

Another commenter also posited that while the moves were great for the shoulders, they’d also be useful for training the abs if more weight was added.

This is hardly the first time that Lisa has shared a video series on Instagram in which she’s training her upper body. In a previous clip, she used weight machines to perform a circuit that included bicep curls, tricep rope pushdowns, wide lat pulldowns, alternating incline dumbbell presses,⁣⁣ and front raise that transitioned into lat raise⁣s. During this series, she rocked a bright blue sports bra and gray leggings.

“Here is an effective and efficient upper body workout I’ve put together for you!” she wrote in the caption. “I hope you enjoy it!”

The post has accumulated over 25,000 likes since its upload and close to 350 Instagram users have commented on it.