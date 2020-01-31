‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Georgia Gibbs Enjoys A Beautiful Day On The Beach In A Bold, Blue Bikini

Georgia Gibbs gave her 718,000 Instagram followers something to talk about this week when she shared a sizzling new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed.

The eye-popping photo was shared on Thursday and has earned nothing but love since going live to the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model’s page. It was taken during the babe’s trip home to Western Australia and saw her enjoying a beautiful day on Rottnest Island. The camera captured Georgia knee-deep in the crystal clear water as the golden sunshine spilled over her flawless physique.

Of course, a day at the beach called for the perfect swimwear, and Georgia’s certainly did not disappoint. The stunner looked smoking hot in a minuscule bikini from Sommer Swim that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The Aussie stunner sizzled in her itty-bitty two-piece that boasted a bold, royal blue color that popped against her deep, all-over tan. The swimwear included a bandeau-style top that wrapped tight around her chest to highlight her slender frame. Its frilly, square cups appeared almost too small for her voluptuous assets, as it exposed an ample amount of underboob to Georgia’s audience. It also featured a small cutout right in the middle of her bust that flashed even more cleavage, further upping the ante of the model’s eye-popping look.

The blond bombshell also sported a pair of matching blue bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The daringly high-cut number covered only what was necessary, giving her fans a good look at her sculpted legs. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high up her hips, accentuating her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Georgia accessorized her beach day look with a single pendant necklace that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her platinum tresses down and covered the top of her head with a tan, leather bucket hat. Georgia also opted to go completely makeup-free, allowing her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the tropical Instagram update was a huge hit with Georgia’s thousands of fans. The steamy photo has earned more than 18,000 likes, as well as dozens of compliments for the hottie’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Favorite photo of you Sweet G!!” one person wrote.

Another said that Georgia was “literally an ICON.”

“Stunning! Love that bathing suit on you!” commented a third.

“Looking absolutely beautiful,” quipped a fourth.

Georgia is far from shy about showing off her incredible bikini body on social media. Another recent addition to her feed saw her frolicking on the beach in a tiny black two-piece. That look also proved popular, racking up over 18,000 likes.