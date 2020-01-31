Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In Bikini Bottoms And Sexy Black Top

South African stunner Candice Swanepoel recently appeared on the Instagram page of her swimwear brand, Tropic of C, and looked smoking hot in an outfit that flaunted her curves. The picture was intended to showcase a milestone in the company’s line, the release of their first tees and knit separates in addition to swimwear. They selected Candice to showcase one of the new pieces, and she looked stunning in the ensemble.

The picture was taken during Tropic of C’s time shooting sizzling snaps in Jamaica, and Candice stood in front of a half-wall painted in vibrant shades of red, yellow, and forest green. The blond bombshell had on a pair of bikini bottoms with mixed patterns. The bottoms were high-cut, stretching over her hips in a way that elongated her already mile long legs. The waistband came above her belly button for a slightly high-waisted fit, and showed off a few inches of her toned stomach.

Rather than pairing the bottoms with a bikini top, though, Candice rocked a snug black top. The long-sleeved cropped tee was the brand’s new “Wander” tee, crafted from pima cotton and embellished with a lettuce edge. The top retails for $80 on the Tropic of C website.

The photo was styled to emphasize the relaxed vibes of the Jamaican photoshoot, so Candice rocked a pair of sunglasses and large hoop earrings. She wore her hair in beachy waves that had some major volume, and opted for natural makeup that accentuated her beauty.

In the caption of the post, the brand talked a bit more about the new additions to the swimwear brand, and the fun colors and patterns that fans could expect.

The brand’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling snap, and the announcement of the expanded offerings. The post received over 8,300 likes within just four hours, including a like from model Doutzen Kroes.

“So in love with what I saw so far,” one fan commented.

Another fan simply said “loooooove it” followed by a heart emoji.

“That’s going straight in my cart,” one fan said.

Another follower was also into the collection, and said “I’m in love with the new pieces.”

The Tropic of C Instagram account frequently shares sizzling snaps of Candice to showcase their pieces. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the brand shared a snap in which Candice rocked a skimpy red bikini and flashed some major skin while getting wet in an outdoor shower. The Instagram update showcased Candice’s toned physique and tantalized the brand’s followers.