Florida Hottie Alexa Collins Rocks Racy Leopard-Print Bikini While Announcing Her New Swimwear Line

Alexa Collins rocked a skimpy leopard-print bikini as she showed off just one of the looks from her brand new swimwear line in her latest Instagram post. The Florida-based model shared the video with her fans on Friday morning.

In the clip, Alexa models one of her own designs. The tiny two-piece boasted a knotted tie in the front as well as a tied element in the back with a high-cut hip.

The bikini flaunted the blond bombshell’s toned arms, ample cleavage, flat tummy, rock hard abs, curvy hips, and long, lean legs.

Alexa wore her golden locks pulled up into a ponytail behind her head and sported a natural makeup look in the video. The application included sculpted eyebrows, thick lashes, and black eyeliner. She completed the glowing style with a bronzed tan all over her body, pink blush on her cheekbones, and a shimmering highlighter on her face.

In addition to showcasing her new bikini, the clip also featured Alexa as she went through the process of creating the line, looking through pattern and fabric samples and giving a big smile into the camera as she realized one of her goals.

In the caption of the post, the model revealed that she is very excited about the new bathing suit collection, and that it is officially going to be released in April.

Of course, many of Alexa’s 752,000-plus followers quickly began to support the post. Within 40 minutes after it was posted the video had earned more than 3,200 likes and nearly 80 comments.

“YESSS!! This is amazing babe can’t wait to see the finished collection. Woman entrepreneur right here,” one of Alexa’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“Wow! Fantastic!! So excited for you!! Big big congrats for making this dream come true and wishing you tons of success with it!” another adoring fan stated.

“OMG amazing!!!!!! Congrats Alexa so happy for you and can’t wait to see the collection,” a third social media user remarked.

“Congrats and best wishes of success on your swimwear collection,” a fourth comment read.

Just hours before the big announcement, Alexa wowed her fans when she posted a behind the scenes video from one of her most recent photo shoots. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model stunned in a black jumpsuit with racy cutouts in the middle to flaunt her cleavage.

That post was also a hit among Alexa Collins’ fans. To date, it’s been watched over 60,000 times and has raked in over 430 comments.