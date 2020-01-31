Pregnant Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Trains Her Glutes In Gray Crop Top And Matching Leggings In New Videos

Pregnant fitness model Hanna Oberg trained her glutes in the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a stone gray crop top that showed off her baby bump and a pair of matching leggings, the brunette beauty started with a series of frog pumps. This move required her to sit on the floor with her back braced against a stool. With her feet together and knees spread apart, Hanna thrust her hips upwards, breathing out every time she raised her body.

In the second video, Hanna completed a set of elevated hip raises. For this exercise, she lay on her side with her feet and knees together. Then she raised her pelvis and spread her knees until all of her weight was balanced on her supporting arm which was bent at the elbow.

Hannah headed to the cable machine for the next exercise: pause cable kickbacks. She strapped the weight below her knee and raised a bent leg behind her before pulling it back toward the chest. As her video indicated, this is a variation on the regular version of the exercise.

In the caption, Hannah said that this circuit should be done for 2-3 rounds for optimal results. Her caption also indicated that these booty activation exercises are good warmups that help loosen the joints and promote blood flow to the muscles.

But other commenters had questions about the workout. One Instagram user asked why she strapped the cable weight below the knee instead of the ankle. In her reply, Hannah said that she found it was easier to feel the activation in her glutes when she did so before stating that doing it the “regular” way is effective as well.