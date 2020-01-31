Aussie Stunner Laura Amy Flaunts Killer Curves In Sultry ‘Casual Friday’ Update

Laura Amy rocked the casual look in her latest social media upload. The Instagram hottie took a step back from the racy lingerie looks that fans have gotten accustomed to seeing over the past few days, and slipped into a sporty ensemble that perfectly showcased her fierce, gym-honed physique.

The gorgeous lingerie and fitness model wore a snug pair of black biker shorts and a matching cropped tank top. Both pieces sported white double stripes on the side, with added contrast and dynamism to the workout ensemble. The outfit fit Laura like a glove, highlighting all of her killer curves. The Australian bombshell particularly spotlighted her curvy backside, as she showed off the look by hopping onto a bathroom counter to pose for a sultry mirror selfie.

The 26-year-old looked every inch the siren as she arched her back to better showcase her flawless figure. Snapped from the mid-profile, she flaunted her pert derriere in the clingy shorts, which were a high-rise design that also accentuated the model’s impossibly tiny waistline. Laura even showed a glimpse of her toned midriff, although her elbow blocked the view as she raised her hand to snap the pic with her phone.

Just like her taut midsection, Laura’s perky chest was also concealed by her raised hand. Nevertheless, the model still managed to show some busty curves and a bit of decolletage in the low-cut top. The sizzling brunette even flashed a little sideboob and showed a hint of the black bra she wore under her fitted top. The sexy posture also emphasized Laura’s trim thigh, as the babe didn’t hesitate to show off her fit body.

The Instagram sensation topped off the sporty look with a trendy pair of dark flat-top sunglasses, which sported golden details on the black frames. She added bling to her attire with a bangle bracelet and a matching gold band on her finger. The dark-haired beauty wore her raven tresses down and styled with a mid-part, letting her locks frame her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulder. A rebel strand landed into her decolletage, luring the gaze towards her chiseled collar bone.

Ever the glam queen, Laura shined in the makeup department as well. The brunette bombshell accentuated her pretty features with a shimmering, skin-toned eyeshadow and rocked a chic winged eyeliner that truly made her blue eyes pop. Her glam also included a touch of mascara and a glossy coat of pearly pink lipstick. Fans could also observe her impressive flat stiletto nails, which featured elegant French tips.

The model summarized the hot look with a bomb emoji in the caption, and credited Fashion Nova for the curve-hugging outfit. Laura’s admirers appeared to be digging the look and didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the sultry selfie. Shared with fans in the early hours of the morning, the update garnered more than 9,100 likes and a little shy of 200 comments, despite the early hour of posting. While followers were not particularly loquacious in their remarks, their love for Laura’s post was more than evident in the numerous compliments that filled the comments section.

“Wow,” wrote one person, trailed by a string of star-struck emoji.

“You’re my body inspo Laura omggg,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

“Such a vibe,” penned a third fan, adding a black heart emoji that appeared to mirror the color of Laura’s outfit.

“I wish I was you,” confessed another one of her devotees.