Hot Military Wife Kayla Moody Leaves Little To The Imagination In A Tiny Thong Bikini

Kayla Moody celebrated the end of the workweek with a smoking hot new addition to her Instagram account that has proved hard to be ignored.

The steamy shot was shared on Friday and was an instant hit with the hot military wife’s 632,000 followers on the social media platform. The snap was taken outside and saw Kayla standing by her car with the driver’s side door completely open. She reached one hand in to grasp the steering while turning her head over her shoulder to stare down the camera with a sultry gaze.

In the caption of her post, the blond bombshell asked her fans where they wanted to go, though she already seemed to have a place in mind. The stunner looked ready to hit the beach in a tiny bikini from Fashion Nova that left very little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

Kayla stunned in her barely-there swimwear from the popular online fashion retailer that did way more showing than covering up. The look included a nude top that nearly blended in with her deep tan and was barely enough to contain her voluptuous assets. It featured tiny cups that were adorned with flirty black lace and exposed an ample amount of cleavage, as well as sideboob — though her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin.

Instead of a pair of matching bottoms, Kayla opted for a mismatched look. She rocked an impossibly tiny pair of leopard-print bikini bottoms that covered up only what was necessary. The garment’s risque thong-style left her curvy booty completely exposed, while its daringly high-cut design flashed a glimpse of her sculpted thighs. She tugged at the extra-long ties of its string waistband, which was knotted high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass frame.

Kayla kept things simple and opted not to add any accessories to her racy ensemble, allowing her flawless figure to take center stage. She wore her platinum blond hair down and rocked a minimal makeup look that that consisted of a light pink lip gloss and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Instagram hottie some love for the skin-baring new addition to her account. It has racked up more than 3,000 likes after just one hour of going live, and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took to the comments section of the upload to leave compliments for Kayla’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Very beautiful, very hot,” one person wrote.

Another said that Kayla had an “awesome bod.”

“Cute bikini for a sexy girl,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Kayla has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent addition to her feed saw her taking things to the next level by ditching her top completely while laying in bed. That scandalous look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the snap over 15,000 likes.