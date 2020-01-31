Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Sizzles In White Lingerie From Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Line

Reginae is an ambassador for Rihanna's lingerie brand.

Reginae Carter is the newest celebrity ambassador for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty lingerie brand, as reported by People.

On Wednesday, 21-year-old Reginae, the daughter of “Lollipop” rapper Lil Wayne and former Tiny and Toya star Toya Johnson, took to Instagram to give her 4.7 million followers more than a peek at her first Savage x Fenty photo shoot. In a set of two photos, Reginae was pictured rocking the same white teddy. The mostly sheer garment was constructed out of delicate floral lace, and it had a deep V-neck that showed off a hint of cleavage. The lingerie also featured high-cut leg openings that made petite Reginae’s legs look longer. Cutouts on the sides of the teddy gave it even more sex appeal.

Reginae rocked the undergarment with a pair of strappy high heels in a pale blush shade. Each shoe’s five stretchy straps were embellished with clear iridescent spheres that looked like bubbles.

Reginae accessorized her ensemble with a single silver bangle bracelet, a silver watch with a pale pink face, and a glittering necklace that appeared to be a string of diamonds or similar-looking gems.

Reginae was wearing her long hair mostly down in shiny, soft waves. However, she had a portion of the back pulled up in a high ponytail.

The former Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta star was rocking a glamorous beauty look that included a glossy dark pink lip, a heavy application of pink blush, shimmery eye shadow in champagne and coral, winged eyeliner, and extremely long, lush eyelashes. Her brows were also expertly sculpted and filled in. Her manicured fingernails were long with flat ends. Some of them were painted a solid pale pink color, while others were embellished with shiny silver designs.

Reginae was pictured posing in front of a bubblegum pink curtain that was long enough for her to stand on. For her first photo, she crouched down and placed her hands on her knees. For her second snapshot, she stood up and struck a sassy pose with her hands on her hips.

Reginae teased that this is “just the intro” in the caption of her post, seemingly suggesting that her fans will see more photos of the social media influencer modeling lingerie sometime soon.

As of this writing, Reginae’s followers have liked her Instagram post over 273,000 times.

“Soo damn fine omg,” read one response to her post.

“Them legs tho, Nae!!! Lord have mercy lol #Perfection you are it, girl!!!” another fan wrote.

Many of Reginae’s followers also commended her for keeping her curves natural.

“Stay natural baby, you are WINNING!!,” wrote one admirer.

“Natural bodies for the win,” another fan wrote.

This isn’t the first time Reginae has wowed her fans by showing off her undergarments. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, her Instagram followers loved it when she rocked a black bra as a top at the NFL Pro Bowl.