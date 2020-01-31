John Stamos Poses As A Disney Princess As Part Of Sweet Wedding Gift For Pal Darren Criss

The 'Fuller House' star gifts his pal a magical day at Disney.

John Stamos gave his pal Darren Criss the best wedding gift ever. The Fuller House star shared photos to his Instagram page as he documented a special “Disney Day” gift he gave to the Glee alum and his wife for their wedding.

In a series of shots, Stamos, 56, posed with Criss, 32, and their brides as they hammed it up in anticipation of the couple’s trip to Disneyland. In one photo, Stamos wears a lacy purple and pink Disney princess costume, while his pal poses in boxers and Criss’ wife, Mia, wears a pair of white Mickey Mouse ears with a bridal veil.

In another photo, Stamos is dressed as the Alice in Wonderland character The Mad Hatter, while his wife Caitlin McHugh looks bewitching in a long cape and jeweled turban. There is also a photo of Criss and his wife posing front of Club 33, an exclusive VP hangout located within the world-famous Disneyland theme park.

In comments to the post, fans were thrilled to see the aftermath of the Crisses “cashing in” in their wedding gift from the Stamoses nearly one year after they tied the knot.

“Love the dress,” one fan wrote to Stamos. “Purple’s definitely your color, brings out the color in your eyes.”

“Why does he look cute in a dress?” another fan asked of the Netflix star.

“Your friendship is so cute,” another added. “What a wedding gift. Amazing.”

“There is so much pure joy, musical talent, & voluminous hair in this post that I’m surprised it could be contained. #gleeful it was,” another fan wrote.

Stamos is a huge Disney fanatic. Not only did the actor propose to his wife Caitlin in front of a display at Disneyland with The Little Mermaid’s “Kiss The Girl” theme song playing, but he recently played Chef Louis in ABC’s musical special The Little Mermaid Live. Stamos also owns plenty of vintage Disney memorabilia. It’s no surprise that he wanted to share a day at his favorite place on earth with his good friend.

Shortly after his wedding last year, Criss told Entertainment Tonight that his wedding present from Stamos was his favorite gift of all.

“I won’t say what John got us, but it is f*king incredible,” the actor said in March.

He also revealed that while he didn’t hire a wedding band for his reception, Stamos hopped up and performed “Forever,” the famous song by his band Jesse and the Rippers from his Full House days.

Now it looks like the newlywed couple made Disney memories that will last forever.