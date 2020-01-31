‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, January 30: Sally Sees A Doctor About Her Failing Health

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, January 30 features Eric Forrester (John McCook) who gave Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) some good news. He told her that Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) had moved out as she had wanted her to. But this wasn’t good enough for Brooke. She complained that he was blind to Quinn Fuller Forrester’s (Rena Sofer) faults and that he should leave her too, per She Knows Soaps. But Eric knew that Quinn had changed. Brooke decided to check on her emails after Eric left for work.

Quinn popped into Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) office. She was angry at his wife for meddling in her marriage. Ridge defended Brooke and tried to get Quinn to abandon her plans for revenge. Quinn told Ridge that Brooke didn’t know who she was dealing with.

Later, Quinn arrived to see Brooke staring at her portrait above the mantel. She told Brooke that the picture wasn’t going anywhere. The two women began to argue about who the rightful Forrester matriarch was with Brooke vowing that she would make Eric leave her. While Brooke was going off at her, the liquor cart caught Quinn’s attention.

Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) was working in the design office at Forrester Creations. Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) popped in and expressed her concern. She thought that Sally had not been acting like herself and told her that her health mattered more than her fashion line. Sally confided in Steffy about Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Steffy advised Sally to fight for the man she loves.

In the meantime, Flo visited Wyatt at Spencer Publications. She told him that her mother had moved back in with her. The topic turned to Sally with Wyatt telling Flo that he didn’t like to cause the redhead any more pain. Flo admitted that Sally seemed to be overwhelmed when she confronted her earlier. Wyatt hoped that she was getting the support that she needed.

Sally went to a doctor’s appointment. She met with Dr. Pappas (Andreas Georgiou) and thanked him for meeting her on such short notice. She told the medical professional that she had some concerns about her health and listed her symptoms. She complained of headaches, dizziness, and shakiness and was hoping that he could give her some clarity on what was going on with her. The redhead also told the doctor that she was under a lot of stress at work. Sally admitted that she was worried that something serious may be wrong with her because she had had to catch her balance on a few occasions.