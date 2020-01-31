Demi Lovato Shares How She Came Out To Her Family As Sexually Fluid

Demi Lovato recently shed more light on how the process of coming out to her parents went.

The “Heart Attack” singer dished on the moment she decided to tell her truth to her family during an interview with Andy Cohen for his radio show, Radio Andy SiriusXM show. She revealed to Cohen that, while she was struggling with her own sexuality for years, she didn’t decide to come out as sexually fluid to her parents–Dianna and Eddie De La Garza– until 2017, per People. Lovato stated that it wasn’t until she saw herself “ending up possibly with a woman, too,” that she knew it was important for her to tell them.

“It was actually, like emotional, but really beautiful,” Lovato said. “After everything was done I was like shaking and crying and I just felt overwhelmed.”

Although she was emotional at the time, Lovato said her parents were “incredible” as they allowed their daughter to fully express herself. She said her dad wasn’t surprised by the news at all, which she was appreciative of. The singer also told Cohen that her mom, who she was more worried about, also had nothing but kind words for her daughter.

“My mom was the one that I was like super nervous about, but she was just like, ‘I just want you to be happy,'” Lovato shared. “That was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, I’m so grateful.”

Lovato has spoken in the past about identifying as sexually fluid. According to Women’s Health, those who are sexually fluid are open to their sexual orientation changing through time. The outlet reports that the change can be due to where someone is at a certain age, as well as their current situation.

While she says her parents are accepting of her, Lovato says she is still “figuring it out” when it comes to her sexuality and plans for the future. She said that, when the time comes, she could see herself settling down and having children with a man, a woman, or herself. The Camp Rock actress is currently single after ending her relationship with Austin Wilson just one month after they went public on Instagram. Lovato said that, for now, she is focused on the people who matter and remaining sober following her overdose in July 2018.

For now, Lovato is gearing up for her performance of the “Star-Spangled Banner” at the SuperBowl LIV in Miami. Lovato shared on her Instagram page that she came to Miami early on Thursday, January 30.