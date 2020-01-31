Tamron Hall Shares Dramatic Fashion Look To Instagram

Tamron Hall shared a dramatic fashion look with her Instagram followers, showing off her amazing style in a pic taken on the set of her daytime talk series, The Tamron Hall Show.

The beautiful newswoman is breathtaking in the new image, a side profile that shows off carefully crafted makeup.

Tamron is seen in the photo with a caption that said: “the category is eyes.”

The talk show host sported a dramatic cat-eye look in the photo. Her lid was covered in a smoky grey shadow that extended out way past her lash line. The look relies heavily on eyeliner, but for this fashion statement, Tamron’s makeup artist matched her dark shadow to the line on her eyes, resulting in a deeply dramatic look for the world of daytime television.

Tamron joked that her makeup artist Tenelle Veira was in a “mood” that day.

Along with her striking eye makeup, Tamron’s eyebrows were filled in and lush, complimenting her peepers.

The rest of her makeup palette was kept more suited to her skin tone, with a pale lip to finish off the host’s face fashion.

Also seen in the image are Tamron’s long nails which are pale in color with a hint of sparkle.

The host’s overall look is enhanced with a modern wavy hairstyle. The short and spiky look has become a trademark of Tamron’s and well-suited to her face shape.

Tamron’s fashion choices to go with the overall breathtaking look? A houndstooth dress in black and white, with a high neckline and long sleeves, and oversized black onyx earrings surrounded by rhinestones.

She finished off the entire ensemble with high-heeled black strappy shoes with silver-colored pearl accents.

Fans could not stop raving about Tamron’s fashion in the comments section of the post.

“You wear the best earrings,” commented one Instagram user.

“Love the hair! Love the eyes!” noted a second fan.

“Hair is fire! Makes me wanna cut mine short again!!” said a third fan followed by three flame emoji.

Tamron, 49. is well-known for her luxe fashion choices on the show, where she regularly ventures outside of the safe zone for a talk show hosts and wears items that are trendy and fashion-forward, instead of remaining in generic looks to blend in with her studio audience.

Tamron has always used her keen fashion sense to make a statement in the entertainment industry.

The former newswoman and current talk show host revealed in an October episode of her talk show that she and her longtime pal, musician Prince would talk every morning about their outfits. She would tell him what she was wearing that day, and he would ask for selfies of her clothing choices.