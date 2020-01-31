Justin Bieber Goes Shirtless & Shows Off Hockey Skills In Latest Instagram Videos

Justin Bieber took to popular social media platform Instagram on Thursday to show off his hockey skills while working out at the gym. In the two video clips posted to his page, the Canadian singer is seen performing dribbling drills with a puck along a carpet runner.

The 25-year-old goes shirtless for the drills, showing off his myriad tattoos on his torso and lean muscles. Of the various tattoos inked on his body are a lion’s head, enormous cross, and a laurel wreath. He wears a pair of turquoise shorts, white sneakers, and white ankle socks with blue stripes. The “Yummy” singer completes the look with a gray knit beanie and stud earrings.

In the first video, Justin runs through a dribbling drill as he talks to his trainer about how everyone has a unique relationship with God and everyone has access to him. The trainer, standing against the wall to the side, answers with a simple “yup” as Justin talks.

The second video features the popstar attempting another drill as the trainer talks incoherently from the side. As Justin dribbles the puck, he runs side to side down the carpet runner.

In both videos, Justin tags Canadian NHL pro Jordan Binnington, who plays goalie for the St. Louis Blues. After the hockey star commented on a video of the “I Don’t Care” hitmaker playing a recreational hockey game in the beginning of January, the two hockey fanatics entered into a challenge, reported The Daily Mail.

Binnington reportedly challenged Justin to 10 breakaways, writing that he would dye his hair platinum blonde if the singer won.

Accepting the challenge, Justin responded by modifying it to Binnington donating $10,000 to a charity of the singer’s choice if he won. He also stipulated that they film it.

During an interview with St. Louis radio station KMOX, Binnington revealed that the challenge is most likely to take place during the upcoming off-season.

“It’s cool… bringing in charity I think was a great move by him. I heard through the grapevine that he’s working on his skills so I’ll have to do the same. It’s tough because anything could happen, you know, I could fan on a shot or something or maybe he’s been working hard and he pulls through.”

In the comments section of the hockey skills videos, Justin received plenty of compliments from his 126 million followers.

“Jb is good at anything he do,” one Instagram user commented.

“Yesss look at those reflexes! Like a cat,” another fan chimed in.