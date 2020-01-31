Blake Shelton Calls Kelly Clarkson & Nick Jonas The ‘Worst Coaches’ On ‘The Voice’

Blake also joked that he'd quit the show if Nick wins next season.

Blake Shelton is taking aim at Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas. The country music superstar, who’s the only coach to have appeared on what will be all 18 seasons of The Voice, took a jab at his co-stars in a new interview where he jokingly referred to the twosome as being “the worst” coaches the show has ever seen.

The playful diss all went down when Blake spoke to Extra in a new interview alongside his mentor for the new season, Bebe Rexha. During the chat, he quipped that new coach Nick was in a very tight race with Kelly for the title that it’s unlikely either of them are hoping for.

“I think Nick Jonas may be… it’s a close tie between him and Kelly Clarkson as the two worst coaches we have ever seen on this show,” the “God’s Country” singer told Renee Bargh while backstage on the NBC set ahead of the big Season 18 premiere next month.

After he was asked why he didn’t rate Nick’s skills as a coach, Blake jokingly replied, “I’m not sure why. It just is, okay? It just is.”

But while Blake may not be loving of the 27-year-old’s coaching game, he did admit that he’s a big fan of the “Sucker” singer personally.

“I’m telling you, I love Nick Jonas as a human being, and as an artist. But as a coach, he is sucky. Let’s just put it to you that way,” he teased, shortly after he actually showed the singer some affection in a hilarious trailer for the upcoming new episodes.

Blake then took things one step further as he joked that he’d actually quit the show if Nick won during his first season as a coach.

“Nick. I’m gonna kick your Jon-a**,” Blake told his co-coach through the screen, adding, “I may quit if he wins.”

It was announced back in October that Nick would be joining the coaching panel next season, replacing Gwen Stefani. Blake, Kelly, and John Legend are all holding on to their chairs for another round.

Speaking about the decision for Nick to take over his girlfriend’s chair, Blake also told Extra in the same interview that Gwen was “sad” at the end of Season 17 knowing she wouldn’t be back, but noted that it was time for her to leave so she could focus on her Las Vegas residency.

Blake’s latest tongue in cheek comments about the Jonas Brothers star come shortly after he called it “unacceptable” that he would be taking over Gwen’s chair. The longtime The Voice coach also vowed to take the star “down” as things got pretty competitive before filming even began.

Season 18 of The Voice is set to premiere on NBC on February 24.