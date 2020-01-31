Fitness Model Ashleigh Jordan Performs Heart-Pumping Workout In White Crop Top And Purple Leggings

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan demonstrated a heart-pumping full-body workout in the latest video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a white tank top and lavender leggings that featured booty-accentuating stripes at the back, the blond beauty started the routine with in and out squat jumps. This exercise resembled jumping jacks with the main difference being that she touched the ground after every jump. The second clip saw her perform lunge cross punches, which also incorporated a squatting motion with each rep as she punched across her body. She did another round of squats in her third video as well but this time she added a “Good Morning” to them, a move that required her to bend at the waist. For the fourth and final video, she performed standing oblique crunches, an exercise that included diagonal knee-raises and arm pulldowns.

As of this writing, the video has accumulated close to 50,000 views and more than 600 comments. In the comments, several fans raved over her leggings which are from her activewear company NVGTN. Ashleigh has previously said that the brand will be releasing new gear in March and many commenters seemed very excited about it.

“Can’t wait for the next launch and the new purple color coming,” one person wrote.

“THIS PURPLE,” another added. “I’ve been waitinggggg for you to make a lavender pair.”

But there were also come commenters who talked about the workout itself.

“Some of my fave leg moves without weights,” a third commenter said.

“Wow I love this workout so much thank you for sharing darling!!” a fourth wrote before adding a series of red heart emoji to their comment.

Ashleigh is likely used to getting comments about this particular style of workout pants since she regularly wears them in her videos. They got a lot of attention in a previous video when she wore a pink version to do a circuit that included jump squats, reverse lunges, diagonal leg raises and banded side steps. She paired the pants with a cropped blank tank top with a keyhole detail at the back. In the caption, Ashleigh admitted that she hadn’t had time to get to the gym that day recommended these moves as great exercises for at-home workouts.

“I love using a resistance band to add an extra challenge for my at-home lower body workouts!” she said. “Weights are important for muscle growth, but you can certainly challenge your muscles well with just bodyweight or resistance band work!”