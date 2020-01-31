Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi’s Troll-Themed Birthday Cake Ahead Of Her Second Birthday

Kylie Jenner is preparing for her daughter Stormi Webster’s second birthday this Saturday, February 1. As she plans the details for her daughter’s party, the makeup mogul shares sneak peeks of various elements on her Instagram page. On Thursday, the proud mom showed off Stormi’s birthday cake for her 160 million followers, as reported by The Daily Mail.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram story to post a short video of the cake as she expressed her excitement over how well it came out. The vanilla cake with white frosting is in the shape of an “S,” presumably to stand for Stormi’s name, and is decorated in various colorful figurines from the animated movie Trolls.

As Kylie films the cake, she says, “Oh my god, I can’t wake until Stormi wakes up and sees this.”

“She’s gonna be so happy this is so cute,” the socialite continues.

Kylie also reveals that the cake is from Encino, California bakery Crumbles.

The mother-of-one has mentioned in the past that her daughter loves the DreamWorks animation film. The kids’ movie tells the story of an incredibly happy troll, Princess Poppy, who sets off with grumpy Branch to rescue her friends after Troll Village is invaded by the Bergens.

On Christmas, Stormi’s dad Travis Scott even invited a life-size Poppy to play with Stormi at her home. At the time, Kylie took to Instagram to share adorable photos of the two playing in the backyard and inside the house as Stormi appeared absolutely enchanted by her visitor. In one of the snaps, the toddler is featured giving Poppy an adorable hug as various Troll-themed merchandise is pictured to the side.

In the caption of the photos, Kylie wrote that it was the best day ever.

Stormi’s second birthday will be special for more than just one reason as it also coincides with the release date of Kylie’s new makeup collection inspired by her daughter. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO revealed her excitement for the collection’s release in an Instagram post from a couple of weeks ago.

Featuring a video of mother and daughter as they cuddle amidst a shower of purple confetti, the entrepreneur writes in the caption that she thinks she has been waiting for this moment since the day she found out she was pregnant.