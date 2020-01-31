‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Laura’s Family Rallies Around Her In The Aftermath Of Mob War

Laura Collins got caught right in the middle of the recent mob war that occurred on the docks this week on General Hospital. She was injured during the shootout that broke out unexpectedly that also involved Michael, Sasha, and Josslyn. Now she is undergoing surgery to remove the bullet as her family rallies around her.

On Thursday’s show, she was brought into General Hospital unconscious as her shocked husband looked on. Kevin demanded to know what happened as Jordan tried to explain what she knows so far. He thought that maybe it had to do with his wife wanting to clean up the streets of Port Charles, but Jordan assured him that it looks like that had nothing to do with the attack. Michael appears to have been the target. The mayor was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. According to SheKnows Soaps, Nikolas will be visiting with his mother the week of February 3. Will this incident be what mends their broken relationship?

Laura is expected to pull through, but she may be even more determined to clean up the streets after what just happened. If she does push it, that would certainly pit her against her friend Sonny Corinthos. Right now, Sonny has no idea who is behind the shootings. There were three separate incidents targeting Sonny in Brooklyn, Carly at the coffee warehouse, and Michael on Pier 55. The enemy has yet to come out of the shadows.

Hanging with the Commish @Bri_Nic_Henry Chillin in the nurses station talking life and @GeneralHospital She’s awesome. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/M8NMbr7Uqb — Steve Burton (@1SteveBurton) January 23, 2020

Sonny will also arrive at the ER next week on Monday’s General Hospital. It’s likely that he will be there to check on Laura to see how she’s doing. He will also have to face Jordan and Chase as they will certainly have questions for the mobster.

As The Inquisitr had previously detailed for Friday’s episode, Jordan will be anxious about all that is going on in Port Charles right now. By the end of next week, General Hospital spoilers tease that Sonny will be facing down his enemy. The mob war is heating up and the Corinthos family is right in the middle of it all. No one seems to be safe, even Josslyn, and Jax won’t put up with that at all.

On Thursday, Jax was very angry that his daughter could have been seriously hurt or worse. He will surely be confronting Sonny and Carly about it. Will he take action after this incident? Remember, Jax knows all about the situation with Dev and could pull the plug on that secret. It’s likely, however, that Joss will stop him from doing that now that she has feelings for the teen.

General Hospital has brought the mob back to the forefront and the drama continues to unfold in the coming days.