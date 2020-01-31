Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Goes Braless In White Top And Pink Sweatpants

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse thrilled her 1.9 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap recently, which was actually a paid partnership with the Australian brand Missy Empire. In the picture, Abby sat on the edge of a bed covered in a white comforter with textured details. Her bedroom background was entirely neutral, with white and cream-colored pillows on the bed, white night stands, small white lamps on either side, and a white headboard. Even the wall behind the bed was painted a stark shade of white.

Abby’s colorful sweatpants and bronzed skin were a pop of color in the otherwise neutral room. Abby rocked a white turtleneck top with long sleeves. The top was a cropped length, and showed off a few inches of Abby’s toned stomach. The crisp white hue of the top looked incredible against the beauty’s bronzed skin. Though Abby claimed in the caption that she was about the “comfy feels” rather than the “sexy feels” in her latest update, she still managed to look smoking hot in the snap. Abby opted to go braless under the simple white top, tantalizing her followers. She paired the crop top with some loose-fitting baby pink sweatpants. She finished off the look with a pair of white combat boots for a casual yet sexy vibe.

Abby’s long blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun, with several strands hanging out to frame her face. Though Abby often wears her hair straight and sleek, she embraced her beachy texture for the picture. She had her hair pulled back with a pink scrunchie, continuing with the feminine color scheme.

The stunner from Australia captured the gorgeous shot herself with a simple selfie. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sizzling update, and the post received over 12,100 likes within just four hours. Many of Abby’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the post.

“Comfy feels never looked so good,” one fan said, referencing Abby’s caption.

Another follower absolutely loved how many Instagram updates Abby shared recently, and commented “gonna make me overdose on Abby with all these posts this week. Seriously spoiled us, enjoy your weekend.”

“Looking fabulous Abby, so cute, gorgeous, very beautiful,” another fan added.

“You look absolutely stunning perfect as always my love,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

Abby recently shared a much more scandalous series of snaps, as The Inquisitr reported, in which she rocked a red lingerie set that covered barely anything. She paired the smoking hot lingerie with ripped jeans for a super sexy series of photos.