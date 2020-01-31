Rita Ora Goes Braless In Incredibly Low-Cut Dress For ‘Love’ Magazine Shoot

Rita Ora is the latest cover girl for Love Magazine and has shared photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram page.

In the first shot, she posed braless in an incredibly low-cut white dress. The tiny dress fell way above her knees and displayed her legs and decolletage. Ora didn’t opt for any accessories but added a pop of color with a gold pair of boots. She sported short light brown hair and looked very natural. The photo had a grainy effect on it and was made to look like a disposable image.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker was caught in motion, walking past a car on the main road that looked a little stranded. Behind her appeared to be a very gray sky, a field, and mountains.

In the second pic, Ora stunned in a short sequined dress with a sheer garment underneath. She was photographed inside a cave and looked very glamorous. The “How We Do (Party)” chart-topper rocked short brunette hair again and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the third and final photograph, she wore another short white dress. Ora crouched down on the muddy ground and wore the same pair of gold boots. She looked over to her left, crossed her arms over and had mud all over her knees. Her short brown hair slightly covered one eye in the frame and had a slight mystery to it. In a separate Instagram post, Ora revealed that this is the image they used for the cover.

She geotagged the post as Amangiri, U.S., letting fans know where the shoot took place.

For her caption, Ora credited the photographer, Alex La Cruz, and her team that helped her achieve the various looks.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 531,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be popular with her 15.9 million followers.

“Literally the most flawless,” one user wrote.

“You’re so perfect,” another shared.

“You look amazing as always,” a third fan remarked.

“I really love the first picture here. It feels old, like a photo shot in the ’80s maybe. In a good way,” a fourth admirer commented.

Ora is very active on social media and keeps her fans up to date with what she’s up to. Last week, the “Only Want You” songstress posed barefoot in a vest top and ripped jeans. The singer told her followers that she was on set filming something but didn’t reveal what, keeping it a secret. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she flashed a huge smile and proved to be living her best life.