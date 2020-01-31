Ryan Seacrest Calls Throwback Pic ‘A Personal Foul’ & Kelly Ripa Responds

Ryan Seacrest called a throwback football pic he posted to Instagram “a personal foul.” The talk show host shares the stage daily alongside Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan. The entertainment mogul knew he would likely find a comment from longtime pal Kelly upon sharing the image, and she did not disappoint.

Ryan posted an image of himself as a football player on his high school team. He played for and went to school at Dunwoody High School just outside of Atlanta, Georgia.

“I grew up playing football and I didn’t have a lot of technique and skill but I. We got really close to a state championship when I was a senior but I fumbled the ball,” he once joked to sports radio host Dan Patrick of his sports career.

In the pic, Ryan is seen wearing his sports uniform, with the number 52 silkscreened on the front. He is standing on the field, perhaps in the middle of a game, drinking out of a water bottle with a long straw.

The future entertainment superstar is wearing impossibly huge, protective shoulder pads underneath his blue uniform top in the pic, which dwarf his body.

The uniform was completed with white pants sporting a red and blue stripe down the side. Ryan is holding his helmet in his left hand and holding his beverage with his right.

Ryan joked that wearing a crop-top was a “personal foul” in the pic, leading to some hilarious responses by his celebrity pals and friends including E! News reporter Jason Kennedy and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and frequent fill-in host on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Lisa Rinna.

Front and center in the comments was a message from Kelly Ripa, who commented with the hashtags free the nipple, crop top, and innie.

Fans thought her comments to be hilarious, and one even requested that Kelly get Ryan to recreate this iconic look on their daytime morning talk show.

“Ryan you look like you were rocking the crop top back in hs. Not sure if you should go back to this look, however,” said one fan of the talk show host and entertainment mogul.

“The 16-year-old me says; ‘oh yah!!’ The 49-year-old me says party foul,” remarked a second Instagram user.

“Oh my goodness you look like a serious athlete. From the look to the water bottle to the midriff jersey!!! You are adorable,” followed by three laughing and crying emoji.