MWC 2020: Nokia Starts Sending Out Invites For February 23 Launch Event

HMD Global, the company that owns the license to use the Nokia brand name for smartphones, has started sending out invitations for their launch event scheduled to be held later next month.

According to Gadgets 360, Nokia is likely to announce a major chunk of its 2019 smartphones lineup at the February 23 event.

The launch event is being held on the sidelines of the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, which is set to begin February 24 — just one day later. The invite shared by HMD Global indicates that the event will start at 4 p.m., local time on February 23.

The report goes on to add that Nokia could launch several new handsets at the event, which might include the Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2, Nokia 1.3, and a completely new mystery handset called the new Nokia “Original” smartphone.

Meanwhile, a recent report by Android Authority indicates that Nokia has decided against announcing its 2020 flagship — the Nokia 9.2 PureView at MWC 2020.

The company which had initially intended to launch the device with last year’s Snapdragon 855 processor eventually decided against it.

They have reportedly gone back to the drawing board and now plans to use the newer Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC (System-on-Chip) on the Nokia 9.2. This essentially means that the official announcement for the Nokia 9.2 PureView stands delayed by a couple of months.

Meanwhile, the Gadgets 360 report did talk about the specifications of some of the new Nokia phones that could be announced at the event.

Nokia 8.2 5G

The Nokia 8.2 G5 – as evident from its name – is a mid-range handset from HMD Global. It reportedly uses the relatively new Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset. It shall be offered in a standard variant that gets 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as a limited edition option that gets 8GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage.

This phone is also rumored to feature a 32-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with a separate triple camera setup at the rear. The Nokia 8.2 is likely to feature a 3,500 mAh battery and will also feature a fingerprint scanner. The expected price of this smartphone is around EUR 459.

Nokia 5.2

Another mid-range smartphone from HMD Global, the Nokia 5.2, is likely to be positioned below the Nokia 8.2. This phone is reportedly powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and is expected to feature a 6.2-inch LCD display.

The phone is rumored to come in a 4GB version with up to 64GB of storage. Apart from an 8-megapixel selfie camera, the phone is also likely to get a dual-camera setup at the rear.

Nokia 1.3

The Nokia 1.3 is a rumored entry-level handset from the company aimed at emerging markets. This Android-powered smartphone is rumored to come with a 6-inch display and could feature just 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory.

The Nokia 1.3 is also likely to get a single 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. There is still no clarity on the processor that this handset will feature.

Apart from Nokia, other manufacturers, including Samsung, are expected to showcase their new products on the eve of MWC 2019.