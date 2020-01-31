Instagram Model Pamela Alexandra Flaunts Curves In Impossibly Tight Outfit

Instagram model Pamela Alexandra takes to the popular social media site on a nearly daily basis to delight her 3.2 million followers with racy snaps that show off her enviable curves. On Thursday, the 31-year-old didn’t disappoint as she sizzled in a skin-tight outfit that left little to the imagination.

The model is photographed as she perches on the edge of a black table with her hands supporting her weight behind her. She dons a long-sleeve, black top with crisscrossing material across the front and teases her busty cleavage. The top ends just below her chest, giving viewers a glimpse of her tiny waist. Pamela paired the top with waist-high black leggings that cling to her generous curves and a pair of strappy, ankle-high black heels.

The model completed the look with her normally curly blonde locks flat-ironed and hanging to her shoulders, along with a tasteful touch of black mascara and matte lipstick. She accessorized with a simple silver necklace while her long fingernails were painted half silver, half clear.

In the caption of the sexy snap, the model tells her followers that she can’t be taken out of her element, adding a flexed bicep emoji for emphasis. Her followers gave the post almost 50,000 likes in the first 13 hours of being posted and filled the comments section with compliments and emoji.

“Can’t take you out the element, if you ARE the element,” one Instagram user commented.

“Black looks amazing on you,” another follower wrote, adding several red-heart emoji.

“‘Everywhere’ is your element!,” one more fan chimed in.

Thursday also proved itself to be a double-post day as the model added yet another skin-tight outfit to her Instagram page. In the photo, Pamela relaxes poolside with a fresh drink as she poses for the camera. She wears a full body turquoise onesie that ends at her knees and emphasizes every curve of her body.

The poolside post was a hit with the model’s followers as they flooded the comments section with supportive messages.

“Love every bit of it!!” one social media user wrote.

As the Instagram bombshell has so many adoring fans, it’s no wonder that on Tuesday, The Inquisitr reported that she was working on an OnlyFans page after receiving an overwhelming amount of requests from her followers. She wrote that she was seriously considering making an account as she wanted to do something special for her fans.

OnlyFans is a social media service that allows users to create subscription-based content service while providing exclusive content to members. The site sees their service as a tool to build and strengthen fan relationships.