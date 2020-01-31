Adrienne Bailon Poses In Leather Pants & White Lace-Up Heels For Latest Instagram Outfit Pic

Adrienne Bailon is notorious for her outfit pictures on Instagram and has treated her followers to three new photos within one post.

The “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker stunned in a long-sleeved white shirt which she buttoned up all the way to the top. She paired the ensemble with loose-fitted leather pants and white lace-up heels. Bailon accessorized herself with a couple of gold chains, hoop earrings, and numerous rings. She sported her wavy brunette hair down, opted for a glossy lip, and applied a coat of white nail polish to finish the look off.

In all three images, she posed in front of a plain backdrop.

In the first, she was photographed from head to toe. She placed one hand in her pocket and the other raised to her head. Bailon looked down while the wind was blowing her hair. She parted her legs slightly and looked down. The singer had caught the light beautifully and was glowing in the sun.

In the second, she leaned against the wall and was pictured more close-up. She put both hands in her pocket and sported a chilled-out pose. She looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and looked very angelic.

The third and final shot was similar to the first photo. However, Bailon looked up at the camera.

She credited those who helped her achieve this look in the tags. Her jewelry is from her own collection, XIXI, her fashion stylist, Grace Spann, styled her while Ray Christopher did her hair and Arianna Garcia did her makeup.

In the span of 12 hours, her post racked up more than 67,000 likes and over 700 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.8 million followers.

“Shes so naturally beautiful!!” one user wrote.

“I love this look. You’re so cute,” another shared.

“Gorgeous!! Love the outfit! You look great,” a third fan remarked.

“Obsessed with this look!! I need everything!” a fourth admirer commented, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

Earlier in the week, Bailon shared a number of photos of herself with her husband, Israel Houghton, that saw the couple showing off their love for each other. As always, Bailon looked super stylish and impressed fans with her outfit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Cheetah Girl wowed in a long-sleeved red jumper paired with a long high-waisted white skirt. She wore her long hair down and held a bag. Houghton kept it casual in a long-sleeved denim shirt, jeans, cream boots, and aviator sunglasses.