Tammy Hembrow Shows Her Wild Side In Skintight, Animal-Print Outfit: ‘Can’t Be Mediocre’

Australian entrepreneur Tammy Hembrow took to Instagram to show off her wild side in an animal-print outfit that fit her like a glove.

The beauty wore a bodysuit and matching pair of pants that were made from pink fabric with black animal stripes — and it looked like they were made especially for her. The suit had long sleeves and an open back, and the pants hugged her every curve. While it covered most of her body, there was no denying that it was sexy.

According to the geotag, Tammy was somewhere New York. She appeared to be sightseeing, as she was in a building standing next to a marble wall with a statue in the background.

The beauty’s post consisted of two pictures. One snap showed her from the front at a slight side angle. She struck a pose with one foot forward, showing off the curve of her bustline and her slender waist. The curve of her hips and her thigh were also on display. She held one hand up to the side of her head as she looked down.

The second photo showed Tammy’s rear view in the outfit. The shot gave her fans a nice look at her perky booty as well as her bare back. She appeared to be wearing a pink bikini top under the one piece, as the straps could be seen on her back and around her neck.

Tammy’s long hair was in a high ponytail. Her makeup included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and contoured cheeks. She wore a nude shade on her lips and a pale polish in her long nails. The business owner accessorized with small hoops earrings. On her feet was a pair of nude stilettos. She carried a small pink handbag to complete her chic look.

In the post’s caption, the stunner mentioned not being mediocre.

Tammy’s followers raved over how sensational she look in the outfit.

“Tammy you Look so good,” one follower told her.

“Oh wow. Like wow. Excuse me while I pick my jaw off the floor,” joked a second admirer.

“I feel like you’re the only one who could wear this,” a third Instagram user said.

“only you can wear something like that,” wrote a fourth fan.

With her rocking body, Tammy can get a way with wearing dozens of racy outfits that are far from mediocre, like the skimpy green bikini she wore earlier in the month.