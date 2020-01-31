Kinsey Wolanski Flashes Ample Cleavage In White Bikini Under Winter Clothes In The Snow

American model and influencer Kinsey Wolanski shared a new Instagram photo with her fans today. The sexy new update showed her posing in the snow but flashing a ton of skin as she sported a white bikini top under a winter jacket and ski pants.

The Champions League streaker stood front and center while holding a snowboard. Kinsey was seen smiling while tilting her head to the side. It didn’t look like the cold was bothering her, although her swimsuit left her chest and torso bare against the chilly winter air.

The model sported a black jacket on top, however, it was left unzipped. She left her dark pants on, so it was unknown if she also wore the same matching bikini bottoms. Kinsey’s bikini top featured classic triangle-style cups that barely contained her voluptuous chest. It also had a plunging neckline that flaunted ample cleavage.

The only visible accessory is the black fluffy hat that she was wearing. Kinsey’s blond locks were worn down in front of her shoulders and covered parts if her chest from view. She was seen wearing a full makeup look, which included defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, bronzer, pink lipstick, and a hint of blush. Her light pink manicure peeked through, completing the glam look.

Unsurprisingly, the eye-popping Instagram update was an instant hit with the bikini model’s fans. The steamy post earned more than 234,000 likes as well as over 1,000 comments within 15 hours of going live to the social media platform. Many of her fans flocked to the comments section of the post to compliment her facial features, while other admirers raved about her stunning physique. Some other followers were left speechless and chimed in using a combination of emoji.

“Literally unreal,” a fellow influencer commented, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“What a pair of boobs,” another follower commented.

“Not even trying to be funny but your eyes are pretty af,” another admirer gushed.

“You’re actually such a beautiful woman, wow,” a fourth social media user added.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Kinsey shared a booty update with her fans on January 20. According to the report, the snap was taken in Beverly Hills, California. In it, the model was photographed with her back to the camera. She appeared to be wearing a black thong bathing suit that flaunted her pert derriere and toned legs. The previous photo was a big hit among her fans. As of late, it gained over 358,000 likes and over 1,800 comments.