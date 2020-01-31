Jessica Simpson Wows In Snakeskin Jumpsuit As She Hits Talk Show Circuit To Promote ‘Open Book’

The singer rocked head-to-toe animal print ahead of a late-night talk show appearance.

Jessica Simpson is showing off another Open Book look. The 39-year-old singer and fashion designer rocked a snakeskin-print jumpsuit ahead of her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Jessica stopped by Kimmel’s show to promote her memoir earlier this week.

As she made her way to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! Studios in Hollywood, California, the gorgeous mom of three was photographed wearing a black and white snakeskin zip-up suit with matching boots. Jessica rocked matching sunglasses as she arrived at the taping for the late-night talk show, and her long blonde hair was worn down and in waves.

The former Newlyweds star had her husband, Eric Johnson, by her side as she waved to fans before entering the television studio, but all eyes were on her outfit.

Jessica later posted a photo of her late-night look to Instagram. The star included the tag “Gucci” in her post, although she was referring to the maker of her sunglasses and not the designer of her jumpsuit with the mention.

Jessica’s “head-to-heel” snakeskin look comes from Stand Studio, according to Footwear News, and it retails for $480. The fashion site revealed that the singer’s matching, chunky-heeled python-print Villa Rogue boots retail for a reasonable $275. The Gucci glasses clocked in at $1160, making them the priciest item from Jessica’s fashionable ensemble.

In the comments to the post, Jessica’s fans and famous friends reacted to her killer look.

“Safe to say animal print is BACK,” one fan wrote of Jessica’s outfit.

“Honey – that’s a LEWK,” another fan added.

“Wow! You rock that outfit!” a third fan told Jessica.

“I don’t even like snakes at all but thisss girl,” another wrote. “So beautiful & so proud of you!”

Of course, several fans also wanted to know if the perfectly matched set was actually all one piece. Indeed, it is hard to tell where the jumpsuit ends and the boots start. Other fans seemed confused as to how Jessica was able to go to the bathroom with the jumpsuit on.

After wowing onlookers with her snakeskin look, Jessica later changed into a green pantsuit for her Jimmy Kimmel Live! taping, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. Footwear News notes the two-piece outfit she wore for her interview on the late-night show by Safiyaa and retails for $1540.

With a book tour in the works, fans can expect to see many more of Jessica’s fashionable looks in the weeks to come.

Jessica Simpson’s memoir, Open Book, will be released on February 4.