Bella Hadid Pulls A Unique Pose In A Tiny Bikini In A Sizzling New Photo

Bella twisted her body to show off her booty in a revealing two-piece.

Supermodel Bella Hadid didn’t leave too much to the imagination as she showed off a unique pose while wearing a tiny bikini. The beauty stunned in a new shot posted to her Instagram account on January 30 which showed her flashing her booty in a two-piece in a new ad campaign for the fashion brand Missoni.

The photo featured the beauty – who’s daughter to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and sister to fellow model Gigi Hadid – as she posed with her back to the camera while simultaneously twisting the top half of her body to look back at the camera.

Bella dipped her long dark hair into the water that surrounded her while she rested her hips on a raised black box in the center of the pool. The beauty gave the camera a very sultry look when she turned her head backwards.

As for her fashion-forward bikini, the Victoria’s Secret model stunned in a multi-colored patterned two-piece from the brand. The skimpy bottoms showed off her uber-long legs and toned derriere.

She paired the bottoms with a stylish bikini top in the same pattern. The fun design featured thick riffled straps across both of her shoulders while she gave her followers a good look at her impressive all-over tan.

The stunner kept things a little more casual when it came to accessories for the shoot as she rocked an anklet on her left ankle.

In the caption, Bella simply wrote the name of the fashion brand and tagged top fashion photographer Mert Alas.

There’s no doubting the beauty’s latest bikini snap most definitely caught her fans’ attention.

Many flocked to the comments section to praise the beauty as several commented on her seriously fit and toned body while others shared their thoughts on Bella’s pretty unique model pose.

One impressed fan commented, “Omg i cant even-”

“This pose,” another Instagram user wrote with a fire emoji.

“Wow amazing photo,” a third comment read.

Others flooded the comments section with multiple fire and eye heart emoji.

The sizzling bikini shot has received more than 686,000 likes in the first 17 hours since the star uploaded it to her account.

It was just earlier this month that the supermodel stunned fans after she slipped into a tiny blue bikini as she took a trip on a luxury yacht to ring in the New Year.

Bella treated her 28.3 million followers to several shots of herself looking gorgeous as she enjoyed a trip out in the water with a group of friends in her slinky swimwear.