Nicole Scherzinger Looks Glamorous In Sparkly One-Shoulder Garment

Nicole Scherzinger has taken to Instagram to share a photo of herself looking all glammed-up. The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” chart-topper is known for her eye-catching looks and hasn’t disappointed her followers with her latest upload.

The singer stunned in a one-shouldered sparkly silver top that had a sleeve on one side. The garment displayed her decolletage which she left bare with no necklaces. Scherzinger paired the look with a long black floor-length skirt that covered her feet. She opted for a coat of black nail polish and wore small stud earrings and a sparkly ring on her finger. The brunette beauty rocked long straight hair and applied a glossy lip and shimmery eye shadow.

The “When I Grow Up” songstress posed in what appeared to be in a large hall with no people surrounding her. The lighting was semi-dark but the room was lit up with two large lamps that were behind her. She placed one hand on her hip and rested the other beside her. Scherzinger looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression and was caught the light beautifully.

Scherzinger left her post without a caption but that didn’t seem to bother her 4.3 million followers.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 44,000 likes and over 300 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“You look so beautiful darling,” one user wrote.

“You look like a Disney princess in a beautiful stunning dress!” another shared.

“Unbelievable beauty, no words,” a third fan remarked, adding multiple heart emoji.

“You’re getting younger and younger,” a fourth admirer commented, adding multiple flame emoji.

Scherzinger didn’t let fans know where she was when taking this photo. However, the “Right There” entertainer will return to the panel for the third season of The Masked Singer in the U.S. and pre-recorded an episode in this look. In a video clip shared on Digital Spy, Scherzinger is sitting down with her other panelists in the same glittery silver top. The new season will be returning to the TV screens on Sunday, February 2 on Fox.

The Pussycat Doll knows how to make an impact when it comes to her fashion and slayed on the red carpet at Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy gala. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a strapless white gown with thigh-high slits on both sides. The dress had a small train and was paired with glittery silver heels. Scherzinger sported her long dark wavy hair up and opted for long sparkly earrings.