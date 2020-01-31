Kate Beckinsale Stuns In A Tight White Mini Dress, But Fears That She’s Being Upstaged By A ‘Leg Belt’

Kate was photographed with Vas J Morgan.

Kate Beckinsale might be a style star, but even a stunning, popular actress like herself occasionally feels like she’s being outshone by a fellow fashionable celebrity.

According to an Instagram post that Kate uploaded on Thursday, she experienced a slight case of style insecurity while chatting with Vas J Morgan, a former cast member on The Only Way is Essex. Vas is also the founder of Tings magazine. According to Just Jared, Kate’s encounter with Vas took place at the Tings Magazine Private Dinner on Tuesday evening. The event was held at the private Los Angeles residence of Jonas Tahlin, the CEO of Absolut Elyx.

In the Instagram photo that Kate shared with her 3.9 million followers, she looked sensational in a tight white mini dress that was sophisticated, sexy, and a bit playful. It featured a ruched skirt that hugged her curves. The garment showed off the 46-year-old Underworld star’s long, athletic legs and pert backside. The top half of Kate’s dress featured puffy mutton sleeves and a plunging V neck that revealed a hint of cleavage. A thick black ribbon circled Kate’s slender waist. It was tied in a large bow in the front of the dress, adding an element of whimsy to the look. Kate completed her outfit with a pair of black pointed-toe heels.

The actress accessorized her ensemble with a single silver threader earring in her left ear. She wore her caramel-tinted, brunette tresses pulled up in a curly ponytail.

As for Vas, he was rocking a white, long-sleeved, button-down shirt that featured a black, red, and blue graphic print. He was wearing the garment halfway unbuttoned and tucked into a pair of dark tan dress pants. The trousers included an usual detail on the right leg. A series of small belt loops had been sewn onto the garment right above the knee, and a black belt had been threaded through them.

In the caption of her post, Kate quipped that “feeling like someone’s leg belt is stealing your thunder” can lead to a fight in Hollywood.

As of this writing, Kate’s photo and witty caption have helped her Instagram post score over 116,000 likes.

“Hahaha,” wrote singer Rita Ora, who was also in attendance at the event.

Many of Kate’s non-famous followers reassured her that she has no need to worry about her thunder being stolen by a simple belt.

“I’m sure you have a bigger bra strap Kate my darling!!” read one response to her post.

“Zeus couldn’t steal your thunder girl!” another fan wrote.

“Nothing could ever steal your thunder!!” Vas himself agreed.

Kate’s fashion-related Instagram posts often delight her followers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared another post about the pitfalls of trying to look stylish for a star-studded event last weekend. According to the actress, the gorgeous beaded jumpsuit that she wore to the Producers Guild Awards gave her a bad case of jogger’s nipple.