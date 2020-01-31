Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Voluptuous Booty In Ribbed Outfit, Says Her ‘Big’ Hips Match Her Heart

Curvy beauty Ashley Alexiss showed off her voluptuous body in a steamy new pic that sent sultry vibes all over her social media. Shared both to Facebook and Instagram on Thursday afternoon, the snap treated fans to an eyeful of curves, as the buxom babe struck a bombshell pose and flaunted both her round bottom and busty assets.

The saucy photo was a promotional shot for online retailer Fashion Nova’s plus-size line, Fashion Nova Curve, for which the gorgeous model is curve ambassador. The curve-centered upload saw Ashley rocking a casual, form-fitting outfit from the brand’s leisurewear collection — a ribbed ensemble that perfectly showcased Ashley’s bodacious figure. The 29-year-old stunner looked smoking-hot in a navy blue cropped sweater and matching curve-hugging pants, and proudly showed off her curvaceous frame as she posed seductively for the camera. Snapped from the mid-profile, the busty babe spotlighted her curvy posterior as she arched her back and pulled up her hair with her hand.

The tantalizing photo captured Ashley from the hip up, showing only a glimpse of her model’s strong thighs. However, her ample derriere were copiously showcased in the snug ribbed pants, which fit tightly across her bountiful hips. The garment sported a high-rise waistline that called attention to her toned midriff, emphasizing the difference between her narrow waist and plentiful backside. Ashley even flashed some skin as she lifted up her arm and clasped a handful of her golden curls, baring a bit of her sculpted midsection in the process. While the babe’s shapely chest was not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, the blond bombshell still showed some busty curves in the flattering cropped sweater, which hemmed just below the chest line, swathing her bust in a cozy embrace.

The Sports Illustrated model shot a sweltering gaze at the camera as she looked over her shoulder, and parted her lips in a provocative way. Her ash-blond tresses fell down her back in a lush cascade of curls, which were beautifully complemented by the dark-toned attire. The babe paired the outfit with a chic glam focused on pastel pink tones, which could be admired both on her plump lips and in the flawless eye makeup.

The scorching snap sent quite a few pulses racing among her numerous fans, garnering more than 24,600 likes on Instagram alone. Followers spared no time in rushing to the comments section to shower the model with praise and to compliment her for her beauty.

“Navy Blue Lookin Great On You…,” wrote one person, adding a clapping-hands emoji and a smiling face with sunglasses emoji.

“Got those beautiful curves for days,” gushed another fan, further expressing their admiration for Ashley’s curves with a string of drooling-face, fire, and heart-eyes emoji.

Ashley penned a cheeky caption, noting that her shapely hips matched the size of her big heart. She blew fans a kiss via an aptly used emoji and credited Fashion Nova Curve for the outfit.

“Your curves are incredible,” chimed in a third Instagrammer.

“A Gorgeous woman with curves. Husband is a lucky man. Everything about you is Beautiful!,” declared a fourth fan.