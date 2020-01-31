Rosanna Arkle Shows Off Cleavage In A Low-Cut Top On Instagram

Rosanna Arkle has been keeping her 5 million Instagram followers tantalized recently with a steady stream of sizzling photos. And in her newest picture, she showed off her eye-catching cleavage in a low-cut top.

The photo was cropped from her chest-up, which meant that not much of her outfit was visible. However, it was possible to make out that her top was white with pastel-colored orange and pink flowers throughout. Her outfit may have been a swimsuit or a tank top — either way, it had a major plunge neckline that extended inches below her chest.

The stunner sat with her body facing the camera straight-on, but glanced to her left for the snap. She held an a mostly empty Coca-Cola glass bottle in her right hand. It had a yellow straw in it, which she placed in the corner of her mouth. At the same time, she parted her lips in a sultry manner.

Rosanna wore dark, long lashes and a dusting of pink eyeshadow. She sported glossy, light pink lipstick and a dusting of blush to accentuate her cheekbones. Plus, her light manicure matched the rest of her makeup.

The beauty accessorized with a gold ring but no other jewelry was visible.

Right behind the model was a row of brown bamboo sticks.

The photo also used a vintage-inspired filter. This meant that there were artifacts on the photos which were easy-to-spot, especially on the right side of her cheek by her eyes.

Rosanna’s followers rushed to the comments section to share their love.

“Wow, you are wonderful,” gushed an admirer.

“Happy FRIYAAY omg you’re so stunning,” exclaimed a supporter.

“A beautiful lady drinking a Coca-Cola Is that a Super Bowl commercial gorgeous,” complimented a fan.

“All that and a coke drinker too. Love it,” raved a fourth social media user.

There were also many people that noted that it was Thursday when the photo was posted, even though her captions noted otherwise. Considering that her photo from a couple of days ago was geo-tagged in New Zealand, it seems likely that she was posting from a different time zone.

This included an update from two days ago where Rosanna flaunted her cleavage again. This time, she did so in a black bikini. The bombshell posed outside in a green meadow with high grass that reached her knees. Behind her was a stunning ocean view, which was complemented by a moody sky that glowed with bright blue tones.