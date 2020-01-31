Yovanna Ventura Crouches In A Bodysuit For Eye-Catching New Instagram Pic

Yovanna Ventura spent today sharing a couple of photos from Maxim Mexico, as she was recently featured on the cover. The second such photo showed a sneak-peek image from inside the magazine. She was seen crouching on the ground in an eye-catching outfit.

The most prominent part of her look was her neon pink shirt. It was long-sleeved and contrasted against the rest of the photo, which was mostly dark. Yovanna sported a bodysuit with thin straps and an open back. However, her back was fully covered by the pink top. The bottom of her bodysuit either had a thong-cut or high-rise cut, with the sides of her derriere being left bare.

The model accessorized with long black gloves and completed her outfit with thigh-high boots. These were sparkling black and matched the shiny bracelet that she wore on her right wrist. And that wasn’t all, as she also wore a large ring and three-tiered circular earrings.

Yovanna glanced over at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She parted her lips slightly, and her face was covered in a neon pink glow that matched her shirt.

The beauty wore her hair slicked back with plenty of volume, reminiscent of a popular hairstyle from the 1980’s.

The shot showed the bombshell from head-to-toe. There were several light yellow bokeh spots in the foreground that further added to the vintage vibe.

The model’s admiring fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“She is truly the baddest model out here….. Idc what anyone says,” expressed a follower.

“This is so dope,” declared a supporter.

“New wallpaper. Always flawless always unique,” declared a fan.

“Looking like a marvel superhero,” observed a fourth Instagram user.

Maxim Magazine also shared some information about Yovanna in an article about her gracing the cover of the Mexico edition. The model noted that she was born in Miami and grew up in the Dominican Republic, which she called a “paradise.” She’s been in the U.S., however, since she was 17-years-old.

In addition, this isn’t the only recent photo that Yovanna has shared where she struck a crouching pose. On January 4, she was spotted in a flirty stance close to the ground as she washed a car. This time, the bombshell wore a sequin swimsuit that was eye-catching. She held a hose in one hand and with her other hand, she reached forward and touched a car wheel. She completed her look with a pair of heels.