Alexa Collins Goes Full Bombshell In Scandalous Cut-Out Jumpsuit For Sultry Beach Video: ‘Absolute Paradise’

Alexa Collins has just wrapped up a new scorching shoot at Miami Beach, and the Florida hottie couldn’t wait to share the news with her fans. The gorgeous bikini model took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to drop an enticing behind-the-scenes video, and dazzled followers with her flawless look and the incredible scenery.

Judging from Alexa’s most recent Instagram uploads, the model’s latest campaign is a lingerie one. The 24-year-old recently posted a sizzling video wherein she slayed in a barely-there lace two-piece, and later seemed to rock the same lingerie set in a stunning black-and-white photo that bore a Miami Beach geotag.

However, in the BTS clip Alexa donned a much tamer, though undeniably sexy, outfit. The blond bombshell poured her spectacular figure into a cut-out black jumpsuit, and flashed some major skin in the chic yet very revealing one-piece. The item was a sleeveless number and boasted a scandalous cutout in the front that exposed not only the model’s deep cleavage, but also quite a bit of her toned midriff. To make matters even more sweltering, Alexa went braless in the daring attire, flaunting her perky chest and fully bared cleavage.

The jumpsuit was a mock turtleneck design that made for a splendid showcase of Alexa’s ample decolletage area. Her sculpted shoulders were also on display in the sleeveless one-piece, which fit her like a glove, emphasizing her hourglass shape. The babe topped off the provocative look with a pair of gold stud earrings, and also seemed to be wearing a delicate gold necklace underneath the choker neckline. Her glam was just as chic as her attire, and included an understated eyeshadow, elegant dark eyeliner, and a touch of mascara. She also wore a pearly pink lipstick that accentuated her pouty lips.

Alexa flaunted her killer body in the tight-fitting jumpsuit. The video started off with a shot of her sultrily making her way onto the porch of a quaint beach hut. The fair-haired beauty softly rocked her hips as she walked towards the camera, giving off seductive vibes. The snug outfit hugged her curves in all the right places, highlighting her taut waistline and round hips. Her chiseled thighs were also accentuated, as the model showed off her endless pins.

At one point, Alexa turned to the side and leaned her arms on the wooden porch railing, arching her back as she looked over her shoulder at the camera. The tantalizing posture called attention to her curvy backside and impossibly flat stomach. Her golden tresses were swept to the side, gently tousled by the a playful breeze. At first, the model shot a coy smile at the camera, but it shortly bloomed into a beaming one as Alexa seemed to be really enjoying herself — and the paradisaical beach setting. She then turned her head to take in the gorgeous sight before her — a scenic view of the white sand and towering palm trees, which was quickly revealed as the camera panned out to capture the panorama.

The gripping video was a major hit with Alexa’s fans, reeling in some massive engagement. Plenty of her 751,000 Instagram followers showed their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 45,800 times and leaving 380-plus messages in comments section.

“U have stepped up your game… Beautiful…,” read one comment, which began with a pair of fire emoji and ended with three heart emoji.

“You make Florida look so beautiful,” quipped another fan.

“Wow absolutely beautiful,” agreed a third person, leaving a rose emoji for the gorgeous model.

“Who cares about the sand! Keep the camera on that beauty!” penned a fourth Instagrammer, adding a string of flattering emoji of the clapping-hands, heart-eyes, fire, and heart variety.