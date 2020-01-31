Jasmine Sanders Celebrates ‘Thirsty Thursday’ By Ditching Her Top On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders, known for her work with Sports Illustrated, has been sharing some sultry Instagram photos for a couple of days now. And she kept things rolling in her newest update as she ditched a top for the photos. She noted in the captions that it was in honor of “Thirsty Thursday.”

The model shared three images in total. They were fairly similar and were cropped from her waist-up.

In the first image, Jasmine stood with her back angled towards the camera. Her right shoulder was in front and she raised her hand to touch her hair. A bit of her sideboob peeked through behind her arm, although her infinity tattoo was arguably much easier to spot.

The stunner wore her hair down in her natural curls, which offered plenty of volume. She glanced over at the camera with a playful and flirty hint of a smile on her face. Her makeup included shimmery eyeshadow and glossy, light pink lipstick. She wore a hint of blush, but all in all, it looked very natural.

The only visible accessory that she wore was her silver chain necklace.

Jasmine stood in-between bright green, leafy plants. The visible skies looked blue with lots of cloud cover.

The second image offered a slightly different look at the beauty as she tilted her chin up an inch. She also parted her lips a little more and seemingly raised her right eyebrow.

And finally, the third photo was similar to the first. This angle revealed that she raised her left hand towards her hair too. She smiled with her lips parted and exuded confidence.

The geotag revealed that she was in Miami, Florida. She mentioned the upcoming Super Bowl in the captions, which is taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in nearby Miami Gardens.

The model’s followers took to the comments section to post their thoughts on the new share.

“So gorgeous and sexy! Such beautiful eyes!” gushed an admirer.

“Immaculate beauty,” declared a fan.

“Ur BREAKING THE INTERNET @goldenbarbie!!!” claimed a supporter.

“Wow u looking gorgeous there,” wrote a fourth social media user.

In addition, Jasmine shared another photo yesterday that showed her posing in front of green plants. This update was a little different in that she wore a tiny white monokini. And instead of a photo set, it was a video.

The bombshell posed with her hands in her hair while popping her right leg in front. The backdrop consisted of tall, thin light green plants.