Kendall And Kylie Jenner Set To Team Up For A Makeup Collaboration Launch

Kendall Jenner revealed that she will be teaming up with her sister Kylie Jenner for a collection under her Kylie Cosmetics line.

According to People, the model shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she and Kylie are collaborating on a collection for the first time since Kylie launched her makeup brand in 2018. Kendall said that the collaboration was delayed due to the fact that she was under contract with Estee Lauder when Kylie began her cosmetics company. So far, Kylie has created collections with her older sisters– Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, as well as their mother, Kris Jenner and Kylie’s baby girl, Stormi Webster.

“Yes, we’re very excited about it,” Kendall said after DeGeneres congratulated her. “We haven’t done one yet. I’m the last sister — or the last family member — I think.”

Kendall also teased the audience and shared that she may be showing off the collection already, although she never said when the collection would be released. She also said that she and her sister want to make sure the collection is a grand deal. Kendall pointed out that makeup launch will be the first one where both sisters have the same biological mother and father.

“I feel like we’re really going big because I’m her full blood,” Kendall said. “We’re taking it seriously.”

Since Kylie began doing collaborations with her family members, several of her fans have wondered why Kendall seemed to have been left out of the line. The mother of one shared on her Instagram Live back in 2019 that the “only reason” she didn’t work with Kendall is that she was the face of Estee Lauder’s Estee Edits. She did confirm, though, that the sisters eventually “worked it out.”

This isn’t the first time that Kendall and Kylie have worked together. The youngest members of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings currently share a clothing line, Kendall + Kylie. Kendall and Kylie launched their line in 2012, and have since expanded it to plus-sizes, per Good Morning America. Both sisters reportedly work on the line and have also taken it into a more inclusive direction by partnering with Ashley Stewart for a capsule collection. The lifestyle collection is sold on its e-commerce website, as well as retailers like Revolve, PacSun and Macy’s.

In addition to working on makeup with her sister, Kendall is hard at work on her modeling career. During her Ellen appearance, the host also congratulated her on her upcoming Versace campaign for its 2020 Spring/Summer collection.