Nebraska Football Target Christopher Paul Locks In June Visit

One of the top defensive targets for the Nebraska football team in the 2021 class has locked in his official visit for later this year. Christopher “Pooh” Paul Jr. announced he had decided on the visit on Twitter, Thursday night.

The announcement was short and to the point, featuring a picture of the linebacker prospect decked out in a Nebraska football uniform. The caption accompanying the photo said Paul was heading to Lincoln the weekend of June 12 through June 14.

Those dates are significant because it’s the weekend before Paul Jr’s only other set official visit. The prospect had previously set a trip to see the Cincinnati Bearcats the weekend of June 19.

That means the defensive star has one more official visit he can set. Any other trips to see college campuses will have to be unofficial. That means those trips would be coming out of his own pocket.

Coming out of Cordele, Georgia, recruiting site 247Sports has Christopher Paul Jr rated as a 3-star prospect according to their composite rankings. He’s currently ranked the 23rd best inside linebacker in the 2021 class and the 38th best player in the state of Georgia.

The prospect doesn’t have a ton of attention from big-time programs just yet. He’s boasting nine scholarship offers but only four from Power 5 programs. In addition to the Nebraska football team, the Michigan State Spartans, the West Virginia Mountaineers, and the TCU Horned Frogs are in the mix for his services.

Despite not being a power conference school, 247Sports has the Bearcats as one of the front runners to land Paul’s services. If the player were to commit today, the site because he’s a pretty big lock to Michigan State.

That’s all the more interesting because as of now, he hasn’t locked in an official visit to Nebraska’s Big 10 rivals. It’s possible they are the team that will land that coveted third official visit. It’s also possible they could fall off Paul’s radar between now and this December’s early signing period.

The Nebraska football team’s coaching staff has been busy in the last few weeks on the recruiting trail. Scott Frost and company are trying to lock down a few more players ahead of February’s final signing day for the 2020 class. They are also laying the groundwork for future generations of Husker players.

The Cornhusker coaching staff recently lost one player who was a commit from the 2021 class. It’s a safe bet the group would like to replace him with the commitment of Christopher Paul Jr when he comes to visit this summer.