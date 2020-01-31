Blond Bombshell Daisy Keech Shares Stunning Beach Pic & Touching Message In New Instagram Share

Daisy Keech turned up the heat on her Instagram page with a sizzling new photo taken at the beach.

On Thursday morning, Daisy shared a pic of herself wearing a plain white string bikini with small silver ring details. Her top perfectly cupped her ample bust, leaving the majority of her chest on display. The model’s enviable cleavage was coated in a sheen of sweat that made her skin look healthy and dewy.

While the model did not indicate exactly where she was photographed, it appeared to be a picturesque beach, complete with a blue sky and gentle waves in the ocean, visible behind her.

The stunner posed for the photograph by crossing her arm across her chest and by making a contemplative face as she gazed into the distance, letting the camera to capture her face in profile. Daisy kept her makeup to a minimum, rocking a gorgeous shade of highlighter that made her cheek look luminescent in the sunlight. She also wore mascara and pink lip gloss.

Her silky blond tresses cascaded down her back, kept out of her face by a satin pink bandana. To accessorize, Daisy paired a gold layered necklace with small hoop earrings.

“[I] think the whole point of unfavorable/ hurtful situations is to teach you a lesson,” Daisy wrote in her thoughtful caption.

Her insightful message continued with a lesson about learning to grow and escape from the cycle of harm.

In less than ten hours, Daisy’s post accumulated more than 218,000 likes and over 1,000 comments. Fans poured into her comments section to shower the bombshell in compliments and to praise her profound caption. Several of her followers called the blonde “inspiring” and “motivational.” She impressed many with her perceptive commentary and gorgeous looks.

“YOU OWN MY HEART,” said one person.

“I like the fact that @daisykeech not only puts out amazing pictures but also a little bit of self reflection that makes you think about stuff,” added another fan.

“[S]he be putting the oil in just the right spots,” complimented a third admirer.

“Absolutely stunning and beautiful,” chimed in a fourth user.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Daisy’s colleagues, including Hannah Palmer, Katarina Elle Zarutskie, Olivia O’Brien, and Olga Safari, also liked and commented on her post.

Yesterday, Daisy shared an equally stunning bikini snap in which she wore a cherry-patterned swimsuit and flaunted her sand-covered breasts. That photo was also taken at the beach.