Donald Trump In 2nd Term May Shut Down MSNBC, ‘People He Hates Most’ Will Not Be ‘Safe,’ Warns Tony Schwartz

The co-writer of 'The Art of the Deal' issued a frightening warning on Thursday about what may happen in Trump's second term.

After a top impeachment lawyer for Donald Trump argued that nothing a president does that he feels might get himself reelected can be an impeachable offense, according to a Washington Post report, the writer who co-authored Trump’s 1987 bestseller The Art of the Deal issued a dire warning.

In a second term, an unleashed Trump may threaten the physical safety of his enemies, and could even shut down programming on the liberal-leaning cable news network MSNBC, said Tony Schwartz, who has now become an outspoken Trump critic after writing Trump’s most popular book for him more than three decades ago.

Schwartz made the unsettling comments during an appearance on that same cable news network on Thursday, during a break in coverage of the impeachment trial, as seen in the video below on this page.

On the senate floor on Wednesday, Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz appeared to make the case for Trump’s unchecked power, according to the Post report, saying that if any president does something “he believes will help him get elected in the public interest,” he cannot be impeached for that act.

Shortly after Dershowitz made the argument, MSNBC host Chris Hayes took to his own Twitter account, where he wrote that the “logical extension” of Dershowitz’s claim was that “if the president ordered his election opponent arrested that would be fine” as long as he believes that he is ordering the arrest in the “national interest.”

But Schwartz took Hayes’ argument further, in an MSNBC panel discussion, saying that “it’s easy for me to imagine that this show can’t happen,” if no checks are placed on Trump’s power.

Schwartz compared the power that would be given to Trump under Dershowitz’s argument to “the situation that (Vladimir) Putin has, or Kim Jong-un has,” referring to the autocratic leaders of Russia and North Korea.

In Dershowitz’s view, according to Schwartz, “if Trump does it, it’s not illegal,” calling that position the place Trump where has been “wishing he could arrive since the moment he got to be president.”

The Art of the Deal ghostwriter also said that the “200 people Trump hates most” will not be “literally safe” under Dershowitz’s view, in a second Trump term — implying that Trump may attempt to take physical retribution against his perceived enemies.

After Dershowitz came in for a barrage of criticism in the media and from other legal scholars for his position on Trump’s ability to do anything that he believes is in the interest of his own reelection, the former Harvard professor — who was more recently in headlines for his admission that he received a “massage” at the New York City mansion owned by multimillionaire sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — attempted to deny that he made the argument.

“I said nothing like that,” Dershowitz claimed, as quoted by the Post report. “He is not above the law. He cannot commit crimes.”