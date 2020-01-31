Kylie Jenner Revealed That She Was Induced When She Had Stormi Webster As Her Second Birthday Approaches

Kylie Jenner recently shared details about how her daughter Stormi Webster, 1, came into the world ahead of her second birthday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed on her Instagram account private information about how Stormi was born on February 1, 2018. According to the Daily Mail, Jenner posted on her Instagram Stories that she and Travis Scott’s baby girl actually came days before she was supposed to. She shared with her millions of followers that she was excited about Stormi’s upcoming birthday. Jenner also asked her fans if they would like a video on her labor or her delivery journey, before sharing that she was actually induced at the time.

“I thought I was gonna have her on the second, 2-2-18, and she came early,” Jenner revealed in her Instagram story video, which was later deleted. They broke my water and I had her 45 minutes. It was crazy and, yeah, I would love to share with you guys.”

While the revelation was brief, Jenner did say that she was pleased that Stormi came one day early. She also expressed to her fans how excited she was to be celebrating another birthday with her firstborn already.

“Happy early birthday to my baby. I can’t believe she’s about to be two,” Jenner concluded.

Fans of Jenner’s will recall that she was extremely private about her pregnancy with Stormi. The Kylie Cosmetics founder didn’t confirm her pregnancy until three days after Stormi was born. Jenner later apologized to her fans and released a video about why she decided to keep her pregnancy to herself. Since the reveal, she has sporadically shared photos and new information about how she was feeling while she was expecting.

Although Stormi’s birthday hasn’t happened yet, Jenner planned a backyard party for her last week. According to Elle, the bash was decked out in butterflies and Stormi looked adorable in a tiny pink dress. Jenner shared multiple photos from the party, which included several of Stormi’s cousins, including True Thompson.

For her actual birthday, Jenner is set to reveal her Stormi collection under her Kylie Cosmetics brand. The reality star has said that the line is something she had been anticipating on for months, and shared with her followers that the collection will launch at a special time in addition to the date.

“All right we have an official time for you guys, for the 1st,” Jenner began. “The Stormi Collection launches at 9 AM Pacific Time on February 1st, Stormi’s actual birthday. So, it’s gonna be a special day, and I’ll see you guys there on KylieCosmetics.com.”