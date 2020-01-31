Bebe Rexha Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Black Corset Top Over Lacy Shirt

Bebe Rexha likely stopped several of her fans in their tracks on Thursday night when she uploaded a photo of herself in an alluring all-black outfit. In the shared snapshot, the “In The Name Of Love” singer rocked a black corset-style top over a lacy long-sleeved mock turtleneck shirt. She paired those items of clothing with what appeared to be black leggings.

Bebe accessorized her look with layered silver chains and a matching bracelet. She’s also pictured wearing several sparkly rings on one hand and multiple stud earrings in one ear. For her hair, she opted for a half-up ponytail but left a tendril out at the front which elegantly framed her face. On her face, she wore her signature cat-eye eyeliner but kept her eyeshadow neutral. She maintained those neutral tones in her lipstick as well.

As of this writing, the photo has been liked over 140,000 times and more than 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it. In the comments, Bebe’s fans seemed enthralled by her appearance. One of those comments came from a fellow celebrity, Noah Cyrus, but Bebe’s non-famous fans chimed in as well.

“GORGEOUS! Girl one of my favorite looks ever!” one person wrote.

Several fans used all-caps to express their admiration.

“I AM SCREAMING,” a fan added.

“Dang Bebe, looking as fine as ever, I see, queen,” a third person gushed.

But one Instagram user wasn’t as positive with their feedback.

“Why she be looking so skinny?” they wrote. “Sis ain’t look healthy”

Bebe hasn’t responded to the comment, as of this writing, but in a previous post from November, she told fans that she had removed “refined sugars and bad carbs” from her diet. So, this could explain her slimmer frame.

Bebe is clearly a big fan of wearing corsets, as she’s worn them in quite a few of her Instagram photos. In a previous photo, she rocked a shiny black one that appeared to have been made from latex. She paired the top with matching pants and sat with her legs spread, amping up the seductive impact of the image. She also wore black boots and a row of black clips in her bleach blond hair.

“Black on black on black on black,” she aptly wrote of the outfit in the caption.

Fans were just as appreciative of the photo in the comments section and have rewarded the post with well over 600,000 likes since its upload.