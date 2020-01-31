Jana Duggar Heads To Las Vegas, But It’s Not Exactly What Fans May Think

It's another road trip for Jana Duggar and a few friends.

Jana Duggar is on another road trip. She headed to Las Vegas, Nevada with family friend, Laura DeMasie, and a few other girls for a little fun. Not the kind of fun that most people who head to Sin City have, but the Counting On star enjoyed taking in the sights of the Las Vegas Home and Gift Market.

As most Duggar fans know, Jana is quite talented in the areas of home decorating, gardening, and even taking on the project of refurbishing an old school building. Needless to say, this girl knows what she’s doing when to comes to being a fixer upper. The 30-year-old daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar took to her Instagram to share her whereabouts with her followers.

While she had been spending some time getting to know her new niece, Grace Annette, in Arkansas, as The Inquisitr had recently detailed, Jana is now on the road with her friends to get some expert tips from entrepreneurs at the Vegas market. She expressed how much she has enjoyed learning new things. Her followers have encouraged her many times to pursue a serious career in home design. They have compared her to Joanna Gaines often and they would love to see the reality star get her own TV show.

“Will you be starting a business for yourself?” one fan asked.

“New business venture?? Whatever it is you’ll do wonderful,” another follower commented.

A couple of other comments ventured off into the topic of the Duggar daughter being in Las Vegas. Someone jokingly told her that she probably “partied it up,” while someone else mentioned that they were surprised that Jana was “allowed” to go to Sin City.

Sister-in-law, Anna Duggar, got excited about Jana’s trip, as she said that she couldn’t wait for her to get back home so she can spill all the details.

Jana Duggar posted a couple of interesting Instagram photos on her trip. One was taken of the city as she was standing looking out of a window, which may have been from her hotel room. The second snapshot was of her posing in front of the World Market Center. She appeared to be happy and relaxed as she hung out with Laura and the other girls. In this particular photo, John David’s twin is standing alone wearing a long sleeve brown sweater with a black skirt. However, her bare legs this time are covered up with black leggings. She completed the outfit with a pair of comfortable white sneakers. Her long brown hair is pulled back into ponytail for the outing.

Laura DeMasie also shared her traveling adventures on her Instagram stories with one snapshot of the girls at a Vegas pizza place. Jana Duggar made sure to thank her BFF for inviting her on the fabulous trip.