Elizabeth Warren Questions John Roberts ‘Legitimacy,’ Making Visibly Annoyed Chief Justice Read Question Aloud

The Supreme Court Chief Justice displayed a rare, visible reaction to a pointed question about impeachment witnesses sent to him by the Massachusetts Senator.

As opposing sides in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump continued to battle over whether to include witness testimony on Thursday, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren provoked a rare, visible reaction from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts when she submitted a question about his own “legitimacy,” according to a report by Fox News.

Roberts, as required by the United States Constitution, presides over the senate impeachment trial. As part of that role, he is required to read questions submitted by senators aloud. The questions may be directed either to the House impeachment managers, who act as prosecutors in the trial, or Trump’s lawyers — or both.

With the senate Republican majority appearing increasingly unlikely to allow any witnesses at all to be called in the impeachment trial, Warren fashioned a question designed to bring the witness issue home to Roberts himself.

As seen in the video below, Warren’s question began by noting that large numbers of “Americans have lost faith in government.” She then asked if the fact that the chef justice was presiding over a trial in which the senate majority party “refused to allow witnesses or evidence” would contribute to “the loss of legitimacy of the chief justice,” as well as of the Supreme Court, and the Constitution.

While Roberts has generally maintained a neutral demeanor when reading questions submitted by senators, he appeared to be visibly disturbed by Warren’s question, which called his own “legitimacy” into dispute.

On Wednesday, the first day of the impeachment trial’s question session, California Senator Kamala Harris also put Roberts in an awkward position, forcing him to read a quote by Donald Trump from the infamous, 2016 “Access Hollywood tape.”

Democrats hope to persuade Roberts to take a more active role in the Trump impeachment trial. According to an ABC News report, Democratic senators are now planning to introduce a motion that would give Roberts the responsibility for issuing subpoenas for witness testimony and other evidence, “if he determines they are relevant.”

On the opening day of the trial January 21, Republicans shot down repeated Democratic motions to subpoena witnesses and documents, defeating each motion by a party-line, 53-47 vote. But the new Democratic motion, if successful, would take away the Republicans’ power to bar witnesses from the trial.

Answering the question posed by Warren, lead House impeachment manager Adam Schiff demurred.

“I would not say that it contributes to a loss of confidence in the chief justice,” Schiff responded, as quoted by The Hill, adding that Roberts has presided over the trial “admirably.”