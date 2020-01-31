Dutch Beauty Romee Strijd Sizzles In Pink Lace Teddy On Instagram

Dutch beauty, Romee Strijd, was spotted in another sizzling photo on the Victoria’s Secret Instagram feed today. With Valentine’s Day coming up in a couple of weeks, it’s not surprising to see her in a holiday-appropriate ensemble. She was spotted in a light pink lace teddy.

Romee looked to be having a blast when the photo was taken. She grabbed the sides of her head and ruffled her hair while appearing to be caught mid-laugh. After all, her mouth was wide open in a huge smile. She closed her eyes and stood with her elbows out to her sides.

In addition to her emotion-filled expression, the lingerie that the stunner wore was just as eye-catching. It was form-fitting with a lacy bra portion that gave way to sheer fabric. A small, upside-down triangle cut-out was located right below her chest. Plus, a thin, triangular piece of lace emphasized the front of her legs and the sides of her hips. The fabric that covered her midriff was accentuated with a floral-inspired design. Her belly button and toned figure could be seen through the teddy.

The model didn’t wear any accessories, which left the focus solely on her figure.

The backdrop was a lighter shade of solid pink. It served to emphasize the soft, feminine vibe of her ensemble.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel’s many followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new update.

“Love love and all love for this!” gushed an admirer.

“Love the soft pink color,” declared a fan.

“@romeestrijd my fav Angel,” raved a supporter.

“So cute!” noted a fourth Instagram user.

The lingerie that Romee modeled looked like Victoria’s Secret’s “Wicked Cutout Teddy.” It comes in eight different colors including black, white, and several shades of red and pink. The color that Romee seemed to be wearing, vintage rose, is sold out at the time of this writing. The piece available in sizes between XXS and XXL and retails for $69.50. One feature of the teddy that wasn’t visible in the photo was its thong-cut in the back, which offered an added layer of sex appeal.

In addition, the blonde showed off another lingerie pic on her personal Instagram account on December 10, 2019. She was seen wearing a black bra with lace accents. The lace extended below her bra and added a new dimension to the otherwise classic look. Romee laid on a white bed and extended her left hand in front of her. Her fingers were visible in the foreground, making for a photo with an interesting composition.