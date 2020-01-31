Angela Simmons Flaunts Booty In Thong Bodysuit On Instagram

Angela Simmons took to her Instagram page earlier today to share a new photo set with her 6.4 million followers. The Growing Up Hip Hop star is known for promoting the importance of natural beauty, and she put hers on display in a blue thong bodysuit. This included the second photo of the set which showed her flaunting her bare booty.

The beauty struck a dramatic pose with her left shoulder facing the camera. She threw her head back into the air and propped out her left leg. At the same time, she placed her right hand slightly above her face and put her other hand on her hips.

Angela could be seen giving a sultry pout. Her light pink eyeshadow popped in the shot, providing a contrasting color to her bright blue ensemble. In addition, her large hoop earrings were hard-to-miss.

The outfit was made of curve-hugging fabric. It had a conservative cut at the top with a high neckline and long sleeves. However, the bottom of the bodysuit offered sex appeal with its high-leg cut. This isn’t to mention that it left her bare booty showing.

The stunner posed outdoors in front of a light-colored building. There was a tree and a short hedge next to it. The sun shone down on the sensation, leaving her skin looking glowing.

Another picture was of Angela posing with her body angled towards the camera. She threw her right hand into the air and grabbed her elbow with her other hand.

Her dedicated admirers headed to the comments section to rave about her good looks. This included a shout-out from the photographer, who was tagged in the captions.

“So fun to shoot and create with you!” gushed Tyren Redd.

“You are the best,” responded Angela.

Others piled in with their compliments.

“And all natural too,” raved a supporter.

“Goals friend, you are goals!” exclaimed a follower.

“OK MISS SIMMONS keep killing them softly,” wrote a fourth social media user.

Plus, Angela posted another picture on January 16 that was all about her curves. She showcased them in a different way this time, opting for a black bodysuit. It had a high neckline, long sleeves, and pants. The bombshell infused glam into the look with blue eyeshadow and luxurious hair. She struck multiple poses across four photos, with the final one giving her fans a good look at her figure. This was thanks to the flash that illuminated her ensemble.