Donald Trump Heard With Lev Parnas On 2018 Audio File, Extent Of Relationship Appears Greater Than Admitted

Multiple pieces of new evidence emerged Thursday linking Trump to Parnas and Igor Fruman, both of whom were indicted in October.

Though Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed to be unacquainted with Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — the two Rudy Giuliani associates who were charged last October with allegedly funneling hundreds of thousands in Russian cash into a pro-Trump SuperPac — new evidence continues to emerge that his relationship with the two Ukrainian-born businessmen was far more extensive than has been previously known. On Thursday, a newly released audio recording captures Trump and Parnas together during a 2018 gathering at Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago estate, according to a report by The Washington Post.

The recording, which may be heard below on this page, was transmitted to the The Post by Joseph Bondy, an attorney for Parnas, who said that he also sent a copy to impeachment investigators in the United States House of Representatives, according to the Post report.

The recording was made at Mar-a-Lago about 10 days before another recording featuring Trump, Parnas, and Fruman at a dinner for the SuperPac that received the allegedly illegal donation, America First Action. As The Inquisitr has reported, on that recording Trump is heard commanding an aide to “take out” the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.

Also on Thursday, Bondy released a video of Parnas and Fruman at a fundraising event for Trump, at which he is greeted warmly by Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who hugs Fruman and tells him “I’m so glad you’re here.”

RNC spokesperson Michael Ahrens shrugged off the video, saying that McDaniel “greets hundreds if not thousands of people” every single day, as quoted by The Post.

The newly released audio recording and video, however, together appear to show that Trump and other Republican Party officials may have been more closely connected to Parnas and Fruman than they have previously acknowledged.

But also on Thursday, an investigative report by The Daily Beast stated that Fruman has close ties to Paul Manafort, Trump’s now-imprisoned 2016 campaign chief.

The relationship between Fruman and Manafort extends back in time “for years” and goes back well before “Giuliani’s wide-ranging attempts to discredit the evidence that played a key role in kicking off Manafort’s political downfall,” according to Daily Beast reporter Betsy Swan.

A so-called “black ledger” detailing illegal payments received by Manafort for his work elevating Russia-backed Ukrainian strongman Viktor Yanukovich to that country’s presidency helped to trigger the charges against Manafort brought by special counsel Robert Mueller, eventually resulting in Manafort’s conviction and seven-year prison sentence.

But Giuliani has long sought to prove that the “black ledger” was somehow a fake, according to the Daily Beast report.