Elizabeth Warren Accused Of Being A ‘Predatory Home Flipper’

On Wednesday, Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow spoke with the publication’s senior contributor and five-time New York Times bestselling investigative reporter Peter Schweizer, who recently penned a book titled Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite.

The book explores the alleged corruption of some of the world’s top political leaders. One such politician is Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is currently running for the Democratic presidential nomination and has been accused of lying on multiple occasions throughout her career.

Speaking with Schweizer, Marlow calls Warren a “predatory home flipper,” to which the author agrees.

“A lot of people don’t have that image of her but that’s exactly right,” Schweizer said.

He claimed that Warren worked with her brothers in Oklahoma to flip the homes of people that were “distressed because of financial crisis” and facing foreclosure.

According to Schweizer, Warren made “very, very good money” with the process.

“She’s criticized other people for doing that, but she did it herself and did very, very well in Oklahoma real estate at a time when that state was going through a lot of difficulty because of problems related to energy prices and a bad economy. But she profited from it and did very well.”

In Profiles of Corruption, Schweizer outlines multiple cases where Warren and here husband gained hefty profits from flipping foreclosed homes. Although Schweizer acknowledges that what Warren was doing was legal, he called it “ironic” because it is the kind of behavior she now condemns.

Donald Trump previously attacked Warren for her alleged hypocrisy when she criticized him for “drooling” over a possible housing crisis.

“Goofy Elizabeth Warren, sometimes known as Pocahontas, bought foreclosed housing and made a quick killing. Total hypocrite!” Trump tweeted at the time.

Regardless, Warren has also received praise for fighting predatory banks and credit card companies during her time in the Senate, which Trevor Noah covered in a YouTube clip of a segment from his show.

Since the January debate, which came on the heels of allegations that Bernie Sanders told Warren a woman couldn’t win the 2020 election, RealClearPolitics shows that Warren has experienced a decline in the polls. After the event, Warren refused to shake Sanders’ hand, which led to #NeverWarren trending on social media.

Progressive commentator Krystal Ball predicted the dip after the debate, claiming that the American people will reject Warren’s purported play of the identity politics card.

Ball claims that — despite media attention — the American people reject such politics as “shallow, hollow, and disingenuous.”

RealClearPolitics currently puts Warren in third place with 14.1 percent support behind Sanders and Joe Biden. Despite her decline, she remains in the top-tier of candidates ahead of the Iowa caucuses on February 3.