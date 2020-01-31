Maitland Ward Stuns In Floral Lingerie & Teases A ‘Surprise’

Maitland Ward heated up her Instagram page earlier today by sharing a new lingerie pic. The former Boy Meets World star isn’t exactly shy about showing off her figure — and in her most recent update, left her toned body on full display. She was spotted in a feminine, floral set while teasing a “surprise” in the captions.

The lingerie had plenty of eye-catching accents. Her bra, for example, had jagged white lace edging along her cleavage. It had floral fabric along the sides of her chest and a white bow that she tied in the center. Plus, the bra had ruffled accents along the bottom, which had white, red, and blue flowers.

The stunner’s bottoms were a matching design. The main fabric was light blue with flowers on it. Moreover, the sides of her bottoms were made up entirely of sheer, white lace.

Maitland was seen standing with her body facing the camera straight-on. At the same time, she glanced down to her right with a big smile on her face. She raised her left hand into the air as a stylist could be seen tugging at the beauty’s lingerie.

The adult film star wore her hair in a side part. Her curly locks fell partly in front of her right shoulder, with the rest brushed onto her back.

Her makeup was eye-catching too, especially her eyeshadow — it was shimmery purple with silver highlights along her lashes. The bombshell completed her look with light pink lipstick.

The sensation’s followers rushed to the comments section to leave these nice messages.

“That’s great lingerie, looks amazing on you,” raved a supporter.

There were many people that tried to guess what her “surprise” was.

“Absolutely sensational so beautiful and so sexy my guess on surprise would be you are becoming a mum,” wrote an admirer, with several others guessing the same thing.

“You gonna be on a live action version of Peter Pan? Playing tinker bell?!” joked a fan.

“Running for President of the United States,” quipped a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Maitland shared another lingerie pic a week ago. She was spotted posing indoors in a simpler ensemble this time. The bra was made of satin-like fabric and shimmered in the light. Her bottoms had thick, dark lace side straps. Her hair was done with luxurious curls. The geotag revealed that she was enjoying herself at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. She was there for the AVN Awards that took place several days ago.