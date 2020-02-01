Sommer Ray Hugs Her Favorite Workout Buddy As The Pair Work Out Their Killer Arms & Shapely Booties

Sommer Ray doesn’t always appear solo on her Instagram feed. For Friday’s update, the popular fitness model shared her post with someone she loves: her mom, Shannon Ray. She not only cares deeply about this parent, but she also considers Shannon her favorite workout buddy, as she mentioned in the caption of her upload.

Set to the disco music of Donna Summer’s “Bad Girls,” the two workout fanatics started their routine by giving their arms more muscle, using a cable machine inside a gym to accomplish this task. After a number of reps, the pair broke free to dance around to the tune, both showing off their curvy booties as they did so. During the number, the 23-year-old cutie playfully patted her 54-year-old mother’s enviable bottom.

While they performed, Sommer rocked a red crop top and pineapple themed shorts paired with white socks and sneakers. At the same time, Shannon wore an all-black ensemble, including a razor-back tank and tight black workout leggings paired with bright white sneakers.

Sommer wore a sweatband across her forehead, revealing a face full of makeup, including enhanced eyebrows, black mascara, blush, contouring, and natural-looking lipstick. Her mom also sported a lot of makeup, including what appeared to be faux eyelashes, as she went through her paces.

For their workout date, Shannon wore her raven-colored hair in a high ponytail secured with a scrunchie, with her long bangs swept to the side and with some tresses hitting the top of her eyebrows. Sommer rocked one long braid, also secured at the bottom with a black scrunchie.

In other aspects of the fun-filled video, Shannon hugged her mom, squeezing her tight around the middle while standing behind her.

The two women also used free weights in each hand to continue their workout. After numerous reps, Sommer broke out her dance moves one more time, not letting go of the weights she held but instead incorporating the apparatus in her choreography.

At one point near the end, while Donna Summer sang, “You’re such a dirty bad girl,” Sommer stuck out her tongue.

Before the workout video finished, another retro song speeded up the pace and Sommer got wild, dancing around and enjoying herself so much that Shannon seemed to have no choice but to join in and show off her sexy moves, too.

Sommer’s most recent Instagram was popular with her 24 million followers. Within 2o hours of going live, the social media video featuring her mom, Shannon, received more than half a million likes and over 1,200 comments.

“Peaches man,” stated one follower.

“Love you sommer i think you’re a nice friend (i know it),” commented a second fan.

“This makes me feel fat,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“You both look amazing,” said a fourth admirer.