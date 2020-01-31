Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns In Low-Cut White Top

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned her 10.8 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap that flaunted her breathtaking face — and a bit of her curves.

The Instagram update was a paid partnership with Hourglass Cosmetics, a cruelty-free beauty company that Rosie is a brand ambassador for. The blond bombshell looked absolutely gorgeous, and had flawless skin that appeared to be crafted from porcelain. A hint of blush and bronzer accentuated her stunning cheekbones, and a bit of highlighted illuminated her nose. Rosie kept her eye makeup simple, allowing her beautiful blue eyes to shine. She finished off her beauty look with a simple reddish hue that emphasized her plump pout. The shade she had on her lips was actually what she referred to in the caption of the post as her “signature shade.”

Rosie’s hair was parted in the middle, and tumbled down in soft waves, framing her gorgeous face. She kept the focus on her face and beauty look by keeping her ensemble simple. The snap was cropped just below Rosie’s chest, so her lower body wasn’t visible in the shot. However, on her upper body, she wore a simple white long-sleeved top with a scoop neckline that flaunted just a hint of cleavage. She added a bit of a style statement with a bold accessory, as she rocked a thick gold chain necklace.

The blond beauty appeared to be sitting in a luxurious area with fresh flowers behind her, and a vanity complete with a gold-rimmed mirror in the background.

Rosie’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking hot update, and the post received over 13,600 likes within just 21 minutes. Many of her fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the beautiful snap that highlighted Rosie’s flawless looks.

One follower called Rosie an “Angel on earth.”

“You always look beautiful in every style,” another fan said, followed by several emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another fan added.

One follower absolutely showered Rosie with compliments in a long comment that sung her praises.

“How beautiful Rosie looks like a professional model always looks like you would win a Miss Universe, but the most beautiful thing will always be her great and special personality that she has, her kindness, simplicity, charisma, humility, good principles and values.”

Rosie has been loving ensembles with simple color palettes that flaunt her incredible physique lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell took a series of selfies from a luxe gold-filled bathroom. She wore a black jumpsuit with a bold golden belt buckle and plunging neckline for the occasion and looked incredible.