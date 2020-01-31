German Beauty Lorena Rae Wears Revealing Sheer & Lace Bra

German beauty, Lorena Rae, has been giving her fans a sneak peek on Instagram of her current photoshoot with Victoria’s Secret. Today was her second day of sharing behind-the-scenes snippets, and she posted a short and flirty video of herself in a sheer and lace bra.

The clip showed Lorena doing a hair flip before crossing her arms in front of her chest. She also gave the camera a wink with her right eye as she exuded tons of charisma. The frame was cropped from her waist-up, serving to emphasizing her chest. Also notable were the black vintage-inspired specks that appeared on the video as she used a filter to spice up her update.

The lingerie that the model wore was revealing because of the sheer fabric, which made up the main portion of the bra. There were white floral lace pieces that were overlaid on top, serving to somewhat censor her chest while adding a feminine touch.

And because of the risqué design, if it were’t for her pose, she would have revealed a lot more of her chest.

The stunner was also seen wearing her hair in a middle part. Her locks were soft and wavy, with her brown hair giving way to blond highlights towards the bottom. Her hair reached her mid-back.

In addition, Lorena’s makeup gave her a polished yet natural look. Her eyes glimmered with silver eyeshadow, and her lashes popped with mascara. She also sported light pink lipstick.

Behind the bombshell was a white curtain and a light blue studio barn door light. It looked like the video was taken before or after her photoshoot as she was waiting for her turn in the studio.

The model’s many fans took to the comments section to share their compliments.

“Most beautiful girl in the world,” declared an admirer.

“Really Is there anyone more beautiful than her??” asked a supporter.

“So pretty Lorena!!” exclaimed a follower.

“I’m obsessed,” admitted a fourth social media user.

If the model has more days left on the photoshoot, it wouldn’t be surprising if she continues to share BTS updates.

In addition, the sensation posted another photo of herself in lingerie back on November 11, 2019. She wore sheer lingerie again, and this time it was a light periwinkle lace ensemble. But her outfit was so much more than just the underwear, considering that she wore an eye-catching top with cut-outs on her chest. The shirt had a high neckline and long flowing sleeves, featuring floral designs in gold, pink, and blue. It mixed Edwardian-inspiration with Asian themes.